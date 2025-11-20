Some Lib Tried to Accuse Scott Jennings of Racism. It Ended Poorly.

What a clown show, man. CNN’s Scott Jennings cannot be outsmarted or outdebated by the current pool of liberal pundits and guests. He consistently embarrasses them, doing nothing much but rehashing what they’ve said from five minutes prior. He lets them talk, he uses their own words against them, and he’s a master at it. Of course, the last refuge for liberals is to accuse someone of racism, but better yet, do that while making something up. What happened here as Jennings and the panel debated the release of the Epstein Files was a classic case of projection.

Advertisement

Jennings did well to slap it down. He was accused of being a racist because he mentioned an IQ test when debating another panelist who was black. Joshua Doss tried to make something out of nothing, and Jennings wasn’t having it. Oh, and of course, we got a lecture on the justice system here:

🚨 NEW: CNN panelist accuses Scott Jennings of RACISM, proceeds to get intellectually pummeled after claiming Trump has strong ties to Epstein



JOSHUA DOSS: I feel like I just heard Scott call into question this black man's intelligence with the IQ test. I feel like I heard that!… pic.twitter.com/7KDNYqNaQC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2025

JOSHUA DOSS: I feel like I just heard Scott call into question this black man's intelligence with the IQ test. I feel like I heard that! SCOTT JENNINGS: *Chuckles* You're RIDICULOUS. It's ridiculous. You want to make it racial? Go ahead. It's ridiculous. I know this man. He's a smart guy and we're having a debate. We don't even know each other. But we do. DOSS: You're sitting here with so much confidence, without seeing all of the docs, that Trump is innocent, there is a presumption of guilt that a black man walks around with! I have been watching Donald Trump navigate this situation with the presumption of innocence that is NEVER afforded to us! JENNINGS: It's been going on for 10 years. If there was a SHRED of anything to know about Donald Trump, we would already know it. DOSS: Absence of evidence is not the evidence of absence! JENNINGS: We know that Trump knew Jeffrey Epstein, and we know that he excommunicated him from Mar-a-Lago and his life. We also know that after Epstein was convicted, that powerful Democrats continued to stay in touch with Jeffrey Epstein. This is not a story about Trump. It is a story about powerful men. Many of them are in the Democratic Party. We're going to find that out.

Damn, Mr. Jennings. And we’re already finding that out. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) might want to clear up some of his apparent entanglements with Mr. Epstein.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!