Some Lib Tried to Accuse Scott Jennings of Racism. It Ended Poorly.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 20, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

What a clown show, man. CNN’s Scott Jennings cannot be outsmarted or outdebated by the current pool of liberal pundits and guests. He consistently embarrasses them, doing nothing much but rehashing what they’ve said from five minutes prior. He lets them talk, he uses their own words against them, and he’s a master at it. Of course, the last refuge for liberals is to accuse someone of racism, but better yet, do that while making something up. What happened here as Jennings and the panel debated the release of the Epstein Files was a classic case of projection. 

Jennings did well to slap it down. He was accused of being a racist because he mentioned an IQ test when debating another panelist who was black. Joshua Doss tried to make something out of nothing, and Jennings wasn’t having it. Oh, and of course, we got a lecture on the justice system here: 

JOSHUA DOSS: I feel like I just heard Scott call into question this black man's intelligence with the IQ test. I feel like I heard that! 

SCOTT JENNINGS: *Chuckles* You're RIDICULOUS. It's ridiculous. You want to make it racial? Go ahead. It's ridiculous. I know this man. He's a smart guy and we're having a debate. We don't even know each other. But we do.

DOSS: You're sitting here with so much confidence, without seeing all of the docs, that Trump is innocent, there is a presumption of guilt that a black man walks around with! I have been watching Donald Trump navigate this situation with the presumption of innocence that is NEVER afforded to us! 

JENNINGS: It's been going on for 10 years. If there was a SHRED of anything to know about Donald Trump, we would already know it. 

DOSS: Absence of evidence is not the evidence of absence! 

JENNINGS: We know that Trump knew Jeffrey Epstein, and we know that he excommunicated him from Mar-a-Lago and his life. We also know that after Epstein was convicted, that powerful Democrats continued to stay in touch with Jeffrey Epstein. This is not a story about Trump. It is a story about powerful men. Many of them are in the Democratic Party. We're going to find that out. 

Damn, Mr. Jennings. And we’re already finding that out. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) might want to clear up some of his apparent entanglements with Mr. Epstein. 

