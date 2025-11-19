The Dems' Epstein Files Narrative Is Already Imploding

President Trump had nothing to hide, and he also knows that his team can easily swat away any attacks lobbed by Democrats over the Epstein Files. They’ve done so before. With Congress pushing through a bill releasing all the files yesterday, some on the Hill are already off to the races and have smashed into a wall, too. It’s imploding, not least because Democrats are named.

Advertisement

It’s as if Democrats didn’t think this vote would ever come; therefore, they had a cash cow regarding fundraising. That’s gone now. The dog has bitten the car, and they don’t know what to do. If it’s not that, they’re accusing the wrong people of being too cozy with the dead and disgraced New York financier.

Oof. @JasmineForUS is disastrously wrong here. None of these donors are *the* Jeffrey Epstein. Several are from the same Dr. Jeffrey Epstein, and the donations to Lee Zeldin are from after *the* Epstein killed himself. https://t.co/RES7GyTQMy pic.twitter.com/OSuTywr3D7 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 19, 2025

Rep. Crockett (D-TX) claimed Lee Zeldin took money from Epstein and used that to defend Stacey Plaskett.



If Jasmine would’ve done basic research, the Dr. Jeffrey Epstein who donated to Zeldin is not the same person who coached her colleague during a congressional deposition. pic.twitter.com/UUmeT9Jjxz — Media Lies (@MediasLies) November 19, 2025

Yes Crockett, a physician named Dr. Jeffrey Epstein (who is a totally different person than the other Jeffrey Epstein) donated to a prior campaign of mine.



NO 👏 FREAKIN 👏 RELATION 👏 YOU 👏 GENIUS!!! https://t.co/gYQlcUd2we — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) November 19, 2025

Some, like Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), even tried to make hay out of President Trump meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying that’s not America First—honoring that principle would be meeting with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

This is getting to be like a Monty Python routine https://t.co/832wu6wevW — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) November 18, 2025

CNN’s Scott Jennings offered a warning now that this has been settled with lawmakers: don’t be shocked if all the files shine more light on Democrats than Trump.

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY predicts Dems' Epstein Files push will *BACKFIRE*🚨



"I think we're going to find out the Epstein political story has everything to do with Democrats and nothing to do with Donald Trump — and that could blow up in their face."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/ChD2w6tTWE — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 19, 2025

“I think we're going to find out the Epstein political story has everything to do with Democrats and nothing to do with Donald Trump, and that could blow up in their face,” he said.

We’re already getting an appetizer with these 2019 texts between Jeffrey Epstein and Del. Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands. Epstein appears to have fed Plaskett what to ask Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, during a hearing. Plaskett helped Epstein get tax carve-outs and later worked for his fixer on the island.

Raskin when talking about Trump: Esptein is a child s*x trafficking mastermind.



Raskin when talking about Plaskett: Epstein is a constituent. I have no idea what the ethical transgression is here. pic.twitter.com/DwY2i2UW0d — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 19, 2025

Advertisement

That seems to be a tad problematic. Even more maddening, there were enough Republican defections to nix her censure yesterday. Yet, overall, this grand narrative that the Epstein Files were going to wreck Trump was as authentic as legal advice from Michael Avenatti.

🚨 BREAKING: The House has FAILED to censure Dem. Rep. Plaskett for being COACHED by Jeffrey Epstein through text during an anti-Trump committee hearing has FAILED



She will NOT be stripped of her Intel committee seat



Even MORE proof that Democrat outrage over Epstein is FAKE pic.twitter.com/eRZGXQYpn8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 19, 2025

After months of trying to implicate Trump, Hakeem Jeffries now thinks you shouldn’t jump to conclusions about Stacey Plaskett.



“A woman of great intelligence and a woman of great integrity."



Beyond parody. https://t.co/GajEa1izFv pic.twitter.com/MA8dZHiykh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 19, 2025

Also, Mr. Jeffries, can we talk about this reported dinner you had with Mr. Epstein?

🚨BOMBSHELL: Hakeem Jeffries INVITED Epstein OVER FOR DINNER 🚨



Hakeem told the disgraced PEDO that he was “THE BROOKLYN BARACK” and begged him for CASH 💣 pic.twitter.com/IM92sn4wcn — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) November 19, 2025

🚨 HOLY CRAP! House Oversight Chair @JamesComer just EXPOSED Hakeem Jeffries on the House floor for soliciting a MEETING and donations from Jeffrey Epstein — even AFTER Epstein was a convicted s*x predator



This Epstein thing going to backfire MASSIVELY on the Democrats.… pic.twitter.com/QPDFuSPOww — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 18, 2025

Advertisement

Photo 1: A man that solicited money from Jeffrey Epstein after he was arrested for child prostitution.



Photo 2: A man that claimed Republicans were running “Pedofi1e Protection Program”. pic.twitter.com/s3pi6jlEGb — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 18, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!