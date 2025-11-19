VIP
The Dems' Epstein Files Narrative Is Already Imploding

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 19, 2025 6:55 AM
President Trump had nothing to hide, and he also knows that his team can easily swat away any attacks lobbed by Democrats over the Epstein Files. They’ve done so before. With Congress pushing through a bill releasing all the files yesterday, some on the Hill are already off to the races and have smashed into a wall, too. It’s imploding, not least because Democrats are named. 

It’s as if Democrats didn’t think this vote would ever come; therefore, they had a cash cow regarding fundraising. That’s gone now. The dog has bitten the car, and they don’t know what to do. If it’s not that, they’re accusing the wrong people of being too cozy with the dead and disgraced New York financier. 

Some, like Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), even tried to make hay out of President Trump meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying that’s not America First—honoring that principle would be meeting with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.  

CNN’s Scott Jennings offered a warning now that this has been settled with lawmakers: don’t be shocked if all the files shine more light on Democrats than Trump.

“I think we're going to find out the Epstein political story has everything to do with Democrats and nothing to do with Donald Trump, and that could blow up in their face,” he said. 

We’re already getting an appetizer with these 2019 texts between Jeffrey Epstein and Del. Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands. Epstein appears to have fed Plaskett what to ask Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, during a hearing. Plaskett helped Epstein get tax carve-outs and later worked for his fixer on the island.  

That seems to be a tad problematic. Even more maddening, there were enough Republican defections to nix her censure yesterday. Yet, overall, this grand narrative that the Epstein Files were going to wreck Trump was as authentic as legal advice from Michael Avenatti. 

Also, Mr. Jeffries, can we talk about this reported dinner you had with Mr. Epstein?

