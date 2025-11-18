Watch Bill Maher Call Out His Lefty Guest for Being Too Comfortable in the Liberal Bubble

It’s almost too good to be true. Bill Maher said there’s a reason why Hollywood-types don’t come on his show: they don’t know s**t. Maher might not like what conservatives say, but he knows about it. Patton Oswald was a guest on Club Random, and he proved just that.

Oswald embodied everything that puts off voters about progressives: they’re condescending, America-bashing, and all-around insufferable. The self-righteousness oozes from the comedian, but Maher checkmated him regarding the woke nonsense on gender. Oswald was unaware, which Maher added was due to his being too comfortable inside the lefty bubble:

Bill Maher leaves his guest visibly dumbfounded after yanking him out of his liberal bubble.



Patton Oswalt couldn’t believe what he was hearing: “I’m sorry, I don’t remember [the left doing] that.”



That’s when Bill Maher told him why his blind spot was so massive: “Because it… pic.twitter.com/7YUSnQoBCl — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 17, 2025

OSWALT: “I hate to admit this: this country is not as mature as it thinks it is. We elected Obama, and clearly the country freaked out. And we’re still living in that freakout. We are not as progressed and evolved and intelligent as we think we are because we keep freaking out about this stuff.” MAHER: “The left freak out, too. The left freaked out about a lot of bullshit too.” OSWALT: “What did they freak out about?” MAHER: “Gender, race, parenthood, schools, homelessness, crime, the border, education. We stopped being a scientific people.” OSWALT: “But the left certainly stayed scientific.” MAHER: “No, they didn’t.” OSWALT: “Why not?” MAHER: “Because they think gender bullshit that they went way too far with… What makes us a great country is that we respect minorities. We don’t think they’re lesser just because they’re lesser in numbers. That’s not what we started to teach, which was that every baby is — I don’t know — let’s not even put it on the birth certificate. That’s what they wanted.” OSWALT: “Were we teaching that? Yes. When were we teaching that? Teaching it. It was a law here in California, see.” MAHER: “Yes.” OSWALT: “When were we teaching that?” MAHER: “Teaching it — it was a law here in California.” OSWALT: “To teach what?” MAHER: “Don’t put sex on the birth certificate. ‘We’ll see.’ Now, we’ve passed that period now.” OSWALT: “I’m sorry, I don’t remember that.” MAHER: “Because it doesn’t get in the Blue Sky bubble.”

Boom. And if you’re curious about Blue Sky, viewer discretion is advised. It’s the wild west in there, a total hell hole where the most deranged leftists gather and whine about Trump, freedom, America, and everything that gets 70-75-plus percent approval with voters.

