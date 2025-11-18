Senate Passes Bill to Release Epstein Files, But There's a Catch

The writing was on the wall: Congress likely had the votes to compel the release of all files related to the late disgraced New York financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. It’s been used as an attack line for Democrats, though everyone is bound to get a dose of reality since a lot of Democrats are mentioned in these files, and not every document is accurate. Epstein hung around the billionaire boys’ club. Case in point, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is in the files; he’s not a pedophile.

Given how Democrats and the media have run with this story and embarrassed themselves a la the Russian collusion hoax, President Trump likely felt he could outmaneuver his enemies on this matter. He’s not wrong; Trump owns the media and the Left. It sailed through the House 427-1, and the Senate passed it unanimously. It now heads to Trump’s desk for signature. The catch is that while everything has the green light to be released, full disclosure could still take time (via Axios) [emphasis mine]:

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill to compel the Justice Department to release all files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, sending it to President Trump's desk. Why it matters: Trump said Monday he would sign the bill, but the files still may not be released any time soon. The Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent Monday evening, just hours after it cleared the House via a nearly unanimous vote — and before the bill had even technically been sent over. In a stunning reversal, Trump this week supported the legislation after opposing the effort for months. But his recent directive of DOJ to investigate Epstein's ties to former President Bill Clinton, officials at JP Morgan Chase and others may cause the files to never see the light of day. The big picture: Trump's blessing of the Epstein bill helped secure widespread Republican support for the measure in Congress. Just one GOP lawmaker — Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) — opposed it. Democrats argue Trump only decided to throw his support behind the measure to save face once it was clear the bill would pass — and that move made GOP opposition virtually untenable. The Senate passed the legislation via unanimous consent, which requires the green light from all 100 senators.

Trump has already given Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Justice Department the go-ahead to release all accurate files relating to this case. The DOJ, in turn, said some could not, as they contained child pornography. Either way, Democrats wanted this, but now we’re hearing that some big Democrat names could be listed. Delegate Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands was texting with Epstein during a 2019 hearing with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. That is the real story from all this noise.

There’s no turning back now, Democrats. Everything you’ve said is about to be hurled right back at you, and it’s going to be funny since none of you have the bandwidth to pivot. All you have is the protection of the press, which is mocked, denigrated, and ignored by the masses.

Regardless, with the files not going to be released on a timeline that's agreeable to the Trump-deranged masses, expect this circus to continue.

