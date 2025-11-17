Time to Purge the GOP Backstabbers, Sissies, and Narcissists
Trump Has a New Nickname for Marjorie Taylor Green

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 17, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

What happened to this woman? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has become Liz Cheney 2.0. The Georgia Republican was once a MAGA stalwart. Now, she’s a groveling, leftish mess. She goes on The View, sides with Democrats on the Schumer shutdown and the Epstein files, and is now on an apology tour.

Greene is not happy with herself for engaging in inflammatory rhetoric or something like that. It’s got so bad that President Trump rescinded his endorsement. He even has a new nickname for her:

It’s perfect. You know how easy it is not to get your endorsement by Trump torched. Greene’s reported revenge tour, which stems from Trump’s team forcing her not to run for U.S. Senate, is what many see as the cause of this 180-degree turn. 

What a mess. 

