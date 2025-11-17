Trump Has a New Nickname for Marjorie Taylor Green

What happened to this woman? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has become Liz Cheney 2.0. The Georgia Republican was once a MAGA stalwart. Now, she’s a groveling, leftish mess. She goes on The View, sides with Democrats on the Schumer shutdown and the Epstein files, and is now on an apology tour.

Greene is not happy with herself for engaging in inflammatory rhetoric or something like that. It’s got so bad that President Trump rescinded his endorsement. He even has a new nickname for her:

Reporter: Marjorie Taylor Greene said her life could be in danger because of your rhetoric.



Trump: “Marjorie Traitor Greene*



I don’t think her life is in danger. Frankly, I don’t think anybody cares about her.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/i8pTVBr3LX — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 16, 2025

It’s perfect. You know how easy it is not to get your endorsement by Trump torched. Greene’s reported revenge tour, which stems from Trump’s team forcing her not to run for U.S. Senate, is what many see as the cause of this 180-degree turn.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Humbly, I'm Sorry For Taking Part In The Toxic Politics"



"I'm committed, and I've been working on this a lot lately—to put down the knives in politics. I really just want to see people be kind to one another." pic.twitter.com/qe4EZgA3mm — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) November 16, 2025

What a mess.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'I would like to say, humbly, I'm sorry for taking part in the toxic politics. It's very bad for our country' — CNN — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 16, 2025

Oh my. Who did this?! pic.twitter.com/P8Tx2oBkup — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 15, 2025

