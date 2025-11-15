Top Republican Went Scorched Earth on Dems Over Failed Schumer Shutdown Circus

The Schumer shutdown is over, and the Democrats lost. What was this all about? The Democrats needed to fight to show their base of abject psychos that they’re doing something to combat the 47th president of the United States, who routinely owns them in showdowns. The battle couldn’t be any less popular: illegal alien health care benefits and NPR funding. The price tag was $1.5 trillion. There was never going to be any budging on these action items. Trump didn’t cave, and neither did the GOP. When Democrats figured out that Republican unity on this front would never break, they caved. Senate Democrats raced to sign off on a deal that the GOP offered in mid-October. Eight defected, ignoring Chuck Schumer’s orders. It sailed through the upper chamber and breezed through the House.

The Left wanted more economic damage, more disruption, more American families used as bargaining chips because in their worldview, 43 days of chaos wasn't enough.



This is the Democratic Party of 2025: unable to govern, unwilling to compromise, and incapable of controlling its… pic.twitter.com/qJAomOZRc8 — Republican Study Committee (@RepublicanStudy) November 14, 2025

Over 40 days of pain for nothing. It’s why moral victories in anything are beyond stupid. And Republican Study Committee Chair August Pfluger (R-TX) wasted no time prepping his flamethrower to lay waste to Democrats over this stunt (via The Hill):

The government is open again, but only because Democrats finally admitted defeat. After orchestrating the longest shutdown in American history — 43 days of economic carnage and manufactured crisis — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) walked away with exactly what they deserved: nothing. No wins. No concessions. No extensions of the pandemic-era ObamaCare subsidies over which they had been holding the country hostage. Just a battered economy, furious constituents, and a party eating its own. […] The wreckage they left behind tells the real story. Economic analysts estimate tens of billions in GDP losses. Thousands of flights had to be canceled or delayed as the Transportation Security Administration warned of operational breakdowns. Federal employees missed rent payments and maxed out credit cards just to pay their bills. Veterans were made to wait for benefits that should have arrived weeks earlier. All of this misery was intentional. Democrats weren’t negotiating. They were inflicting pain as a political tactic. […] While Democrats staged their theatrical standoff, he went to work protecting Americans from their recklessness. The administration identified funding mechanisms to ensure that service members defending the nation continued to receive pay. He prioritized the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children to keep food on tables for mothers and infants. Every move demonstrated what leadership actually looks like when you put people ahead of political posturing. The 189 members of the Republican Study Committee held the line on principle, not theatrics. Our position was straightforward: fund the government with a continuing resolution extending at least to January 2026, and reject any extension of COVID-era ObamaCare subsidies that boost insurance company profits without making health care more affordable for Americans. Americans need affordable health care, not another Democrat spending spree that fuels fraud and inflation in a broken system. […] This is the Democratic Party in 2025: unable to govern, unwilling to compromise, and incapable of controlling its own radicals. The shutdown exposed more than incompetence. It revealed their true priorities. Democrats weren’t trying to improve health care policy or strengthen government operations. They were trying to wound President Trump, sabotage economic momentum, and extract maximum political advantage for maximum public pain.

Like in March, when the party suffered another defeat on government spending, this party had no real leader, message, strategy, or endgame. And they didn’t have their backyard in order. Without that, you can’t win these fights.

