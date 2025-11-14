Wait, the NYT Tipped Off Epstein That the Police Were Looking Into Him?

The Democrats lose the shutdown fight. They got pummeled. Look at how their side is reacting to the conclusion of the longest, stupidest, and most unnecessary government shutdown in American history. They thought they could get the GOP to cave on $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care benefits and NPR funding. That’s the gist of the Democrats’ demands; Trump and the GOP said no. They didn’t cave on that front, which was the whole ballgame. After 40-plus days, Senate Democrats defected, hopping on a deal that was essentially what the GOP had offered from the beginning. So, what do Democrats do now? They try to get the Jeffrey Epstein nonsense rehashed.

Advertisement

The latest document dump seems to show a New York Times reporter tipping off the late pedophile and New York financier that the NYPD was looking into him. Gee—that sounds like a problem (via NY Post):

NYT journalists tipping off Epstein is a bigger scandal than that grossly misleading Trump story. https://t.co/P4Nt57yr0n — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 12, 2025

A then-New York Times finance reporter tipped off Jeffrey Epstein in the spring of 2016 that an investigative journalist and former NYPD detective was “digging around” on the convicted pedophile for a tell-all book about his depraved lifestyle. Landon Thomas Jr., gave the disgraced financier a heads-up after being contacted by ex-cop-turned-reporter John Connolly about the tome which became “Filthy Rich,” according to a tranche of emails released Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee. “Keep getting calls from that guy doing a book on you — John Connolly. He seems very interested in your relationship with the news media. I told him you were a hell of a guy:),” Thomas wrote to Epstein in an email dated June 1, 2016.

When defeat was apparent in the Schumer Shutdown, the Democrats released a tranche of emails that alleged Trump and Epstein spent hours with an alleged victim. The name was redacted, but there’s a problem. We know who it is—the late Virginia Giuffre, who said in sworn testimony that Trump was not involved, not even seen at Epstein’s residence. So, why are Democrats trying to make it seem like she perjured herself? Was it to attack the White House? It wouldn’t shock me. Also, this woman has died; it’s just shameless.

Democrats intentionally redacted the name of the "victim" in the Epstein emails they released.



The unreacted version shows that it was Virginia Guiffre.



Guiffre had testified multiple times that President Trump did nothing and that she never even saw him at Epstein's house. https://t.co/0KhX8ujPoJ pic.twitter.com/IaJkckvc1p — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 12, 2025

Every supposed bombshell is a nothing burger. Epstein was wealthy and ran in those circles, so yes, it shouldn’t shock us if other billionaires’ names are mentioned in the files. Yes, Trump and Epstein attended the same VIP events as everyone else. These weren’t secret meetings. Hundreds, and at times thousands, were in attendance.

Advertisement

This was another dud, but a NYT reporter tipping off Epstein about the police snooping around. Yeah, not good. That’s the story out of all of this right now.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!