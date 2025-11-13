VIP
Katie Couric Fails Miserably Trying to Bait John Fetterman Into Saying This About Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 13, 2025 3:00 PM
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

What a surprise Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has become. I’ll keep saying it. I’d never vote for the man, ever, but he doesn’t kowtow to the crazies of the party, nor does he really give a damn what Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), leader of Senate Democrats, has to say on most matters. He voted numerous times with Republicans to end the shutdown. He knew there was no strategy here, no message, and no endgame. He’s also not going to call the president or his supporters Nazis, which is the new favorite pastime of liberal America.  

And while there were serious concerns about him recovering from a massive stroke he suffered during the 2022 midterms, he’s proven to have more sense than most of his caucus. Oh, and he’s able to see right through the games the media plays vis-à-vis calling Trump a dictator and whatnot. Former Today Show host Katie Couric tried to pull this off, and failed miserably: 

FETTERMAN: I think at this point right now, we are not in an autocracy. We’re in a democracy. 

COURIC: Would you concede that some of the things that he is doing are clearly anti-democratic and also are potentially even unconstitutional?

FETTERMAN: We happen to have a different view of these things. I don’t call people fascists or Nazis or compare people to Hitler. 

Stop, John, you’re going to get a primary challenge for speaking sense. Sadly, that might be the case in 2028. 

