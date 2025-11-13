Katie Couric Fails Miserably Trying to Bait John Fetterman Into Saying This About Trump

What a surprise Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has become. I’ll keep saying it. I’d never vote for the man, ever, but he doesn’t kowtow to the crazies of the party, nor does he really give a damn what Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), leader of Senate Democrats, has to say on most matters. He voted numerous times with Republicans to end the shutdown. He knew there was no strategy here, no message, and no endgame. He’s also not going to call the president or his supporters Nazis, which is the new favorite pastime of liberal America.

Advertisement

And while there were serious concerns about him recovering from a massive stroke he suffered during the 2022 midterms, he’s proven to have more sense than most of his caucus. Oh, and he’s able to see right through the games the media plays vis-à-vis calling Trump a dictator and whatnot. Former Today Show host Katie Couric tried to pull this off, and failed miserably:

🚨NEW: Katie Couric *REPEATEDLY* tries to bait John Fetterman into calling Trump fascist — he doesn't bite🚨



FETTERMAN: "I think at this point right now, we are not in an autocracy. We’re in a democracy."



COURIC: "Would you concede that some of the things that he is doing are… pic.twitter.com/m2rrm8s0B5 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 13, 2025

FETTERMAN: I think at this point right now, we are not in an autocracy. We’re in a democracy. COURIC: Would you concede that some of the things that he is doing are clearly anti-democratic and also are potentially even unconstitutional? FETTERMAN: We happen to have a different view of these things. I don’t call people fascists or Nazis or compare people to Hitler.

Stop, John, you’re going to get a primary challenge for speaking sense. Sadly, that might be the case in 2028.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!