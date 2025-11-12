Bill Maher: I'd Like to Have Dinner With Trump Again

You know Bill Maher is a liberal and is no fan of Donald Trump. But he would have dinner with him again. He hopes he can for a simple reason: the man listens. He’s gracious and open to debate, two things that are noticeably absent from today’s Democratic Party. Maher dined with Trump previously, spoke about his experience, which he said was exceptional, and proceeded to get hate hurled at him. He couldn’t care less—he ate and met with the president of the United States. It's the honor of a lifetime.

He spoke about this with Cheryl Hines on Club Random, where the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress, and spouse to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., reiterated that Trump is an open-minded individual. She also said the GOP has been very nice to her since the 2024 election. The Left not so much.

Also, Trump has a sense of humor, autographing all the insults Maher said about him when they met for dinner this year. The HBO host also admitted that he felt immensely comfortable with Trump in the sense that he didn’t need to walk on eggshells, whereas he would feel otherwise if this were Clinton or Obama—two people he voted for. It’s just how Democrats are nowadays.

Maher has also said that he’s finding it hard to book top Democrats on his show, because they know he’d call them out. As for other progressives in Hollywood, that pool is even smaller since they don’t know anything.

