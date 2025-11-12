SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
VIP
It’s the Economy, Stupid, and It’s Stupid to Think It's Anything Else
Hakeem Jeffries Reaction to This Dem Rep's Claim About the Senate Deal Exposes...
Trump Says He's Obligated to Sue This Outlet Over Their Outrageous J6 Editing...
How This GOP Senator Reportedly Came Up Clutch During the Talks to End...
Here's the Line a Lib Said on CNN About the Shutdown That Only...
Here's What We Know About the Victims of the UPS Plane Crash in...
'The Most Impactful Project of My Life:' Sydney Sweeney Speaks About Christy Flop
House Rules Committee Advances Senate-Passed Bill to End Schumer Shutdown
Jewnralism
When Entrepreneurs Strike the Right Chord
The Silent Erasure: The Iranian Regime’s Assault on Memory and Justice
Shutdown Victory Shows What Happens When Conservatives Unite
Ohio: The Hidden Energy Source
Tipsheet

Bill Maher: I'd Like to Have Dinner With Trump Again

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 12, 2025 6:00 AM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

You know Bill Maher is a liberal and is no fan of Donald Trump. But he would have dinner with him again. He hopes he can for a simple reason: the man listens. He’s gracious and open to debate, two things that are noticeably absent from today’s Democratic Party. Maher dined with Trump previously, spoke about his experience, which he said was exceptional, and proceeded to get hate hurled at him. He couldn’t care less—he ate and met with the president of the United States. It's the honor of a lifetime. 

Advertisement

He spoke about this with Cheryl Hines on Club Random, where the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress, and spouse to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., reiterated that Trump is an open-minded individual. She also said the GOP has been very nice to her since the 2024 election. The Left not so much.  

Also, Trump has a sense of humor, autographing all the insults Maher said about him when they met for dinner this year. The HBO host also admitted that he felt immensely comfortable with Trump in the sense that he didn’t need to walk on eggshells, whereas he would feel otherwise if this were Clinton or Obama—two people he voted for. It’s just how Democrats are nowadays.  

Maher has also said that he’s finding it hard to book top Democrats on his show, because they know he’d call them out. As for other progressives in Hollywood, that pool is even smaller since they don’t know anything. 

Recommended

How This GOP Senator Reportedly Came Up Clutch During the Talks to End the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BILL MAHER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOP HOLLYWOOD

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How This GOP Senator Reportedly Came Up Clutch During the Talks to End the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Hakeem Jeffries Reaction to This Dem Rep's Claim About the Senate Deal Exposes the Level of Dysfunction Matt Vespa
Here's the Line a Lib Said on CNN About the Shutdown That Only Made Scott Jennings Smile Matt Vespa
It's Not Shocking This Was Omitted From the NYT Piece About Trump's Veterans Day Address Matt Vespa
Trump Says He's Obligated to Sue This Outlet Over Their Outrageous J6 Editing Scandal Matt Vespa
House Rules Committee Advances Senate-Passed Bill to End Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

How This GOP Senator Reportedly Came Up Clutch During the Talks to End the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement