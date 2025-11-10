What These Commanders Fans Did to Trump on Sunday Was Disgusting

It was a blowout game. The Washington Commanders got obliterated by the Detroit Lions 44-22, dropping to 3-7. Let’s be honest here—the Philadelphia Eagles are running away with the NFC East. It’s a season shaping up much like 2004, when the Eagles clinched it handily at 13-3, while the Cowboys, Giants, and the then-Redskins were all 6-10. It’ll be the first back-to-back NFC East champion since that season, too.

It was a bad night for Commanders fans. Not only did their team get dismantled, but the most-hated person in DC was watching from a box suite. Trump couldn’t care less, and liberals really need to stop making this more than it is. Of course, Trump, being in one of the most liberal cities, brimming with whiny, leftist government workers, is going to boo him and the troops. Washington fans booed the president as he enlisted US service members. These people are trash.

This is the most disgraceful thing I’ve ever seen.



Commanders fans booed President Trump while he was literally enlisting troops into the United States military.



Pure trash. pic.twitter.com/BZQI6m4LgP — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 9, 2025

After the gutter trash Commanders fans booed during a military enlistment ceremony, it’s nice to see that some of the patriots in attendance went to thank President Trump as he left the stadium. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IY1R9l12pQ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 9, 2025

Never mind that it’s pretty cool that the president is in attendance, or that Air Force One did the flyover. Nope. These people are too stupid.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump just did an EPIC flyover on Air Force One during the Lions vs. Commanders NFL game near DC



47 made an INCREDIBLY low pass 🔥



This game is dedicated to US service members, veterans, and their families. A lot of patriots are there today! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/a8OspfnPXi — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 9, 2025

Also, he’s still the president. Trump should attend every Commanders home game this season to drive these people insane. Trump did try a little play-by-play and color commentary, too.

WATCH IN FULL: President Donald J. Trump joins @NFLonFOX in the booth during the @Commanders-@Lions game pic.twitter.com/xajpIVYfK1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 9, 2025