Senate Reportedly Strikes Deal to Reopen Federal Government
What These Commanders Fans Did to Trump on Sunday Was Disgusting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 10, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It was a blowout game. The Washington Commanders got obliterated by the Detroit Lions 44-22, dropping to 3-7. Let’s be honest here—the Philadelphia Eagles are running away with the NFC East. It’s a season shaping up much like 2004, when the Eagles clinched it handily at 13-3, while the Cowboys, Giants, and the then-Redskins were all 6-10. It’ll be the first back-to-back NFC East champion since that season, too. 

It was a bad night for Commanders fans. Not only did their team get dismantled, but the most-hated person in DC was watching from a box suite. Trump couldn’t care less, and liberals really need to stop making this more than it is. Of course, Trump, being in one of the most liberal cities, brimming with whiny, leftist government workers, is going to boo him and the troops. Washington fans booed the president as he enlisted US service members. These people are trash.

Never mind that it’s pretty cool that the president is in attendance, or that Air Force One did the flyover. Nope. These people are too stupid. 

Did This Senator Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why the Schumer Shutdown Is Failing
Also, he’s still the president. Trump should attend every Commanders home game this season to drive these people insane. Trump did try a little play-by-play and color commentary, too.

