Scott Jennings Issued a Warning to Dems on Mamdani and Others

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 06, 2025 6:30 AM
It was not a good night for Republicans on Tuesday. It was a blue tsunami that wiped out GOP candidates nationwide. From New Hampshire to Georgia, it was a killing field. In Virginia, Democrat Jay Jones, who wished death upon his GOP colleagues and their children, is now attorney general. In New York City, the Democrats opted to elect an unqualified socialist who hates first responders, wants free busing, and plans to make all corner stores government-run, essentially. CNN’s Scott Jennings issued a warning to the CNN panel that was gloating over the Democrats' wins—they own this. 

“I see the energy in Virginia Democrats looking the other way on a violent candidate for attorney general who says he wants to murder Republicans and their children. If you think you’re getting rid of Graham Platner in Maine now, think again. This is a terrible night for the national Democratic image given what is happening inside their party.” 

Jennings pressed on: “Mamdani is an avowed socialist. It’s not what people say that he is. It’s what he says that he is. He’s now the leader of their party. That’s their energy and Chuck Schumer’s —” 

Anderson Cooper cut in, mocking the idea: “[Mamdani’s] the leader of the Democratic Party?”

“Who is the leader? Can someone tell me?” Jennings shot back. 

“He’s a life raft for Republicans who have to go on TV and get their asses kicked,” David Axelrod responded with a big smile. 

Even as the panel laughed him off, Jennings doubled down on his warning about Mamdani and Jones: “You own this now. You all own this now.” 

Will it become 2026 midterm fodder? It’s too early to say, but if it does, it could make for stinging headlines for Democrats. As for heated rhetoric, I don’t want to hear any more lectures about cooling things down. Democrats elected a man who is happy with political assassinations. Nothing is disqualifying. I’m okay with that. The Democrats are OK with that on their end. Just shut the hell up when a candidate they find supposedly unappealing due to intense posts about how Democrats are traitorous cockroaches who need a heavy dose of Raid. 

