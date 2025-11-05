VIP
The Trouble With SNAP
Here's Marjorie Taylor Greene's Appearance on 'The View'
Dirty Cars and Dirty Politics
The Night America Chose Chaos Over Clarity
The Welfare State Will Destroy America
VIP
Messianic Leftism
As President, Trump Must Be a ‘Terror to Evil’
CBS Gently Asks George Clooney About Forcing Biden Out
Why President Trump Is Correct About Seth Meyers
Karine Jean-Pierre Left the Dem Party to Become an Independent. Cue the Sound...
Mamdani Win Will Ravage Entire State
Pelosi's Losing Legacy
Election Integrity Undermined Again
Americans Take Warning: Tweeting Bible Verse on Trial in Finland
Tipsheet

Speaker Johnson Plans to Go Around Schumer to End Shutdown Fight

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 05, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We’ll see what happens here, but it’s not some grand scheme. We need 60 votes in the Senate to break the deadlock that’s kept the government closed. There have been 14 votes to reopen the government, and Democrats have all shot them down. They still are dying on the hill that it’s popular to gum up the whole Washington works for $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and NPR funding. 

Advertisement

With Chuck Schumer willing to self-immolate on this fight, Speaker Johnson says the New York Democrat is no longer a trusted actor in these talks and that he will contact certain Senate Democrats individually to end the logjam. 

Recommended

The Night America Chose Chaos Over Clarity Kevin McCullough
Advertisement

Related:

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Again, we’ll see. For now, Schumer has a stranglehold on the caucus. We’re in for another week of this at least. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that some airspace might need to be closed due to staffing shortages. 

Editor’s Note: Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Night America Chose Chaos Over Clarity Kevin McCullough
New York City Has Fallen, Socialist Mamdani Elected Mayor Dmitri Bolt
Mamdani Win Will Ravage Entire State Betsy McCaughey
Why President Trump Is Correct About Seth Meyers Douglas MacKinnon
LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of VA, NJ, NYC Amy Curtis
The Welfare State Will Destroy America Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Night America Chose Chaos Over Clarity Kevin McCullough
Advertisement