Speaker Johnson Plans to Go Around Schumer to End Shutdown Fight

We’ll see what happens here, but it’s not some grand scheme. We need 60 votes in the Senate to break the deadlock that’s kept the government closed. There have been 14 votes to reopen the government, and Democrats have all shot them down. They still are dying on the hill that it’s popular to gum up the whole Washington works for $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and NPR funding.

Advertisement

With Chuck Schumer willing to self-immolate on this fight, Speaker Johnson says the New York Democrat is no longer a trusted actor in these talks and that he will contact certain Senate Democrats individually to end the logjam.

🚨 BREAKING: Speaker Johnson confirms he is CIRCUMVENTING Chuck Schumer to get the government reopened, because he's TOTALLY lost confidence in Chuck



"We are going ABOVE the heads of so-called 'leadership,' and appealing to the consciences of a handful of people in the Senate… pic.twitter.com/ddq3ibTkH3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 4, 2025

Republicans have voted 14 TIMES to fund SNAP, pay our troops, support veterans’ health care, and protect WIC nutrition for women and children.



Democrats voted 14 TIMES to block it all.



This is VERY REAL PAIN for working families, troops, and border agents — and Democrats are… pic.twitter.com/Y0AckiH16J — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 30, 2025

Again, we’ll see. For now, Schumer has a stranglehold on the caucus. We’re in for another week of this at least. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that some airspace might need to be closed due to staffing shortages.

Editor’s Note: Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.