Here's Marjorie Taylor Greene's Appearance on 'The View'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 05, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

So, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went on The View, where its hosts fawned over her, trying to get her to switch parties. Greene went with the usual ‘both parties suck’ line, but the Georgia Republican has opted to hurl more grenades into the GOP tent than attack the Democrats who caused this shutdown. They want $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care benefits and NPR funding. How MTG thinks that’s the fault of the Republican leadership is beyond me. Nicholas Fondacaro at Newsbusters clipped this segment

On Tuesday, Election Day, ABC’s The View broke their over-a-year streak of not having a Republican on the program by inviting on Georgia Representative Marjory Taylor Greene (R). Their motives for actually inviting her on became quickly apparent when they praised her for being a headache for congressional Republican leadership. Despite previously decrying nearly everything she said and did, they made multiple serious appeals for Greene to become a Democrat. 

With the first question, co-host Joy Behar immediately sought to draw parallels between Greene and them; quipping that she was taking their “job” of “slamming Republicans.” 

The Night America Chose Chaos Over Clarity Kevin McCullough
Yes, we know you're concerned about the Obamacare subsidies, Marjorie. But it’s Democrats who opted to throw a wrench into the process that would’ve likely extended them. 

