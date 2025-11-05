Here's Marjorie Taylor Greene's Appearance on 'The View'

So, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went on The View, where its hosts fawned over her, trying to get her to switch parties. Greene went with the usual ‘both parties suck’ line, but the Georgia Republican has opted to hurl more grenades into the GOP tent than attack the Democrats who caused this shutdown. They want $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care benefits and NPR funding. How MTG thinks that’s the fault of the Republican leadership is beyond me. Nicholas Fondacaro at Newsbusters clipped this segment:

HOSTIN: “So you don't believe in the QAnon conspiracy anymore?”



MTG: “I went over that a long time ago…I was a victim just like you were of media lies & stuff you read on social media.”pic.twitter.com/qGgrmlC2ij — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 4, 2025

Joy Behar quips that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) is "taking my job" of "slamming" President Trump's "MAGA cronies." pic.twitter.com/vgopyrqPwi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 4, 2025

Joy Behar urges MTG to "become a Democrat."



BEHAR: Maybe you should become a Democrat, Marjorie.



GREENE: I'm not a Democrat. You want to know something. I say this, I think both parties have failed. Both parties have failed.



BEHAR: This is worse. This is worse, sorry, you know… pic.twitter.com/0aN0TmdKLt — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 4, 2025

Whoopi Goldbergs suggests National Guard deployments to protect ICE agents from literal attempts to kill them is about trampling "free speech."



GOLDBERG: I'm wondering, because free speech is everything and it feels like it's harder to do and to have in this country. Do you… pic.twitter.com/fkS8WZx7dH — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 4, 2025

On Tuesday, Election Day, ABC’s The View broke their over-a-year streak of not having a Republican on the program by inviting on Georgia Representative Marjory Taylor Greene (R). Their motives for actually inviting her on became quickly apparent when they praised her for being a headache for congressional Republican leadership. Despite previously decrying nearly everything she said and did, they made multiple serious appeals for Greene to become a Democrat. With the first question, co-host Joy Behar immediately sought to draw parallels between Greene and them; quipping that she was taking their “job” of “slamming Republicans.”

Yes, we know you're concerned about the Obamacare subsidies, Marjorie. But it’s Democrats who opted to throw a wrench into the process that would’ve likely extended them.

