SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
This Pro-Hamas Clown Thought It Was a Good Idea to Assault Jewish People...
Democrat Cities Better Prepare for More Troops After What Trump Just Said
VIP
Democrats Just Got a Dire Warning That They Will Probably Ignore
Uh Oh, Even CNN Is Admitting the Schumer Shutdown Isn't Going Well for...
Defending Education Wins Big As Court Strikes Down Leftist 'Anti-Racist' Lawsuit in NYC
Venezuela Collapsed Under Socialism, Democrats Like Zohran Mamdani Want to Try It Here
VIP
Controversial Oregon Gun Law Heading to State Supreme Court
Spare Me Your Leftist Gerrymandering Tears
Trump Administration Announces Deadliest Strike Yet: 14 Narco-Terrorists Killed in the Pac...
VIP
Five Years After BLM Rioters Tore It Down, the Albert Pike Statue Back...
Bill Gates Does a 180 on Climate Change — Says It’s Not the...
Netanyahu Orders Massive Strikes on Gaza After Hamas Violates Trump-Brokered Ceasefire
Johnson, Pfluger Make It Clear: This Isn’t the Democratic Party of JFK Anymore
Tipsheet

I Don't Know What to Say...the NAACP Really Must Hate Black Women

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 28, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo

You cannot make this up. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People endorsed a white candidate over a qualified black woman in Virginia.

Is it shocking that Democrat Abigail Spanberger got it over Republican Winsome Sears? No, but are the optics atrocious? It’s downright comical. We shouldn’t get too worked up over this because the NAACP pretty much endorsed Democrats no matter what, but lordy, talk about being as subtle as a sledgehammer here. Is it The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People or The National Association for the Advancement of (the right) Colored People:

Advertisement

Virginia’s gubernatorial race is likely to go to the Democrats. Still, the fact that Bathroom Abby needs all the help she can get, this endorsement, and Obama dropping in, shows what a trash candidate she is. 

They're denying it, but c'mon, guys:

Recommended

New Bombshell Report on Biden's Autopen Use Just Dropped Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Related:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Bombshell Report on Biden's Autopen Use Just Dropped Katie Pavlich
Trump Administration Announces Deadliest Strike Yet: 14 Narco-Terrorists Killed in the Pacific Dmitri Bolt
Uh Oh, Even CNN Is Admitting the Schumer Shutdown Isn't Going Well for Democrats Jeff Charles
Bill Gates Does a 180 on Climate Change — Says It’s Not the End of the World Dmitri Bolt
This Pro-Hamas Clown Thought It Was a Good Idea to Assault Jewish People – Now He's Paying for It Jeff Charles
Another Democrat Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

New Bombshell Report on Biden's Autopen Use Just Dropped Katie Pavlich
Advertisement