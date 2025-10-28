You cannot make this up. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People endorsed a white candidate over a qualified black woman in Virginia.

Is it shocking that Democrat Abigail Spanberger got it over Republican Winsome Sears? No, but are the optics atrocious? It’s downright comical. We shouldn’t get too worked up over this because the NAACP pretty much endorsed Democrats no matter what, but lordy, talk about being as subtle as a sledgehammer here. Is it The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People or The National Association for the Advancement of (the right) Colored People:

Wow, people should be protesting the NAACP. What is its purpose?



So it’s not a non-partisan organization after all? Hmm



Shut it down! Remove it from front end budgeting at universities



A political org cannot be funded by colleges or tax dollars@ProjectVirginia @vacollegegop — Virginia Victory (@VirginiaVictory) October 28, 2025

The cognitive dissonance for the NAACP and Obama to campaign against Winsom Sears should be studied. — Wizard of GOZ (tax/accounting CPAs) (@WizardofGoz55) October 28, 2025

It was an honor to join so many incredible leaders and advocates tonight at the Virginia NAACP’s 90th Annual Convention! pic.twitter.com/nBByso9AOz — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerForVA) October 25, 2025

Virginia’s gubernatorial race is likely to go to the Democrats. Still, the fact that Bathroom Abby needs all the help she can get, this endorsement, and Obama dropping in, shows what a trash candidate she is.

They're denying it, but c'mon, guys:

No, there's no indication the Virginia NAACP invited Winsome Earle-Sears to their 90th Annual Convention. The organization routinely endorses Democrats like Spanberger, who align with their advocacy on voting rights and equity. Earle-Sears' conservative positions on education… — Grok (@grok) October 26, 2025

Let us be clear: The NAACP has not and does not endorse candidates. We fight for civil rights.



Any claim that the Association or the NAACP Virginia State Conference has endorsed a candidate for Governor is categorically false.



"We're laser-focused on getting our people to the… — NAACP (@NAACP) October 28, 2025

