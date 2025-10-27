Watch Hakeem Jeffries Fail Miserably Trying to Answer This Question About Gerrymandering

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) failed miserably to spin this question pitch to him from CBS News’ Margaret Brennan. It was a classic fumble. To Brennan’s credit, she hurled the “rigged election” language right back at the Democratic leader. For years, Democrats and the liberal media were aghast that President Donald Trump would use such a phrase regarding the 2020 election. Now, with Republican governors legally altering their congressional maps, Democrats claim they’re rigging the midterms.

First, not true, Democrats. Gerrymandering is legal. Both parties do it. Temu Obama tried to frame it as some partisan takeover. Still, when Brennan referenced that Democrats were trying to do the same thing, like they’re doing in Virginia and California, he fumbled the ball. He finally admitted that when they do it, it’s not election rigging.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is defending his use of the term “rigged elections” in reference to the upcoming midterm elections, accusing President Trump and Republicans of gerrymandering congressional maps to try to “deny the ability” of voters to decide the House majority.… pic.twitter.com/yGdDlJ8ekj — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 26, 2025

“Democrats are going to push back aggressively to make sure that we have fair maps across the country, not partisan gerrymandering, which Republicans have initiated in state after state after state,” Jeffries replied.

I mean, what are we even talking about here?

Also, when are we going to reopen the government, Mr. Jeffries? The GOP continuing resolution is precisely what you voted for in March.

Also, LOL:

After Bari Weiss’s takeover of CBS, Margaret Brennan sounds like a Newsmax host in this interview with Hakeem Jeffries. pic.twitter.com/C4gnUkgzOV — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) October 26, 2025

