Is Scott Jennings on His Way Out at CNN? One Outlet Is Reportedly Looking to Poach Him.

CBS News’ Bari Weiss isn’t wasting any time trying to retool the outlet that’s been marred by liberal bias and institutional rot. Weiss was named editor-in-chief after CBS’s parent company bought her Free Press publication, which she built from scratch following her contentious exit from The New York Times editorial writing staff. Weiss fled the paper due to its newsroom becoming a woke toxic waste dump, fraught with antisemites and anti-Israel zealots.

With her helming the ship, Weiss is looking to fill her ranks with some top conservative talent to even out the roster. To most, this is an act to improve fairness. To the Left, no doubt, they will whine and claim this is the Fox News-ification of CBS. One person Weiss is looking to nab is none other than Scott Jennings (via NY Post):

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss is reportedly keen on poaching conservative commentator Scott Jennings from CNN. The two met at the Tiffany Network’s New York headquarters last week, according to the news site Semafor. The new CBS News boss’ reported overture to Jennings comes during a time of flux at the network. The Post reported on Monday that John Dickerson, co-anchor of the “CBS Evening News,” is leaving the network at the end of the year. Dickerson, who will continue to co-anchor the nightly newscast with Maurice DuBois until his departure, is set to exit as the entire news division at CBS braces for a round of painful job cuts. […] A CNN spokesperson declined to comment. The Post has sought comment from Jennings, CBS News and Weiss.

We’ll see what happens. Should he go to CBS, the aftershock from the Left will be fun to watch.

