Texas Dem Suggests She’ll Slash Republicans in the Throat If They Try to ‘Bully’ Her

So, I guess Democrats aren’t going to tone down the rhetoric. As the Schumer shutdown fight rages, State Rep. Jolanda Jones (D-TX) is making it clear that she’s not going to take the high road if Republicans fight dirty, whatever that means. She’s running in the 2025 midterms.

We’ve known for years that congressional Democrats are trash. Yet, weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk and an attack on an ICE detention facility in Dallas, Texas, you’d think she’d frame this better.

Speaking on CNN last night, she pretty much said she’d slash Republicans’ throats if they try to bully her, touting her ‘hood’ credentials.

JUST IN: Texas House Democrat Jolanda Jones suggests she will slash Republicans in the neck if they “bully” her.



Jones is running for a United States House seat.



“I'm from the hood, okay?”



“So if you hit me in my face, I'm not going to punch you back in your face. I'm going to… pic.twitter.com/cpNFQ25cg5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 22, 2025

“So if you hit me in my face, I'm not going to punch you back in your face. I'm going to go across your neck,” she said, making a throat-slit gesture.

She also said that her party’s lack of fight against the Trump administration is why Democrats are losing poor and black people. No, lady. That’s not it, because those voters already back the president. Yes, they’ve left Democrats—you got that part right—but they’re with us now.

They’re leaving your party because you don’t do anything except rage against Trump, and denigrate working people by accusing them of being dumb if you vote for anyone else.