Tipsheet

Oh, Look Who Donated to Trump's White House Renovation Project

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 24, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It’s too good. It’s beyond comical. For the past week or so, liberal America has been apoplectic over President Trump’s new addition to the White House. He’s renovating the East Room so that a proper ballroom can be on the grounds, a venue that can accommodate at least 650 people. The president of the United States will forever have a place for official state dinners and other events—no more tents on the lawn. And yet, you’d think Trump ordered a slash-and-burn of the entire residence. Other presidents have done this—it’s not a big deal.

The project is being funded by Trump personally and a slew of private donors. Also, this isn’t some secret spur-of-the-moment renovation. Trump has been saying he wants this done for quite some time. The best part is that the rabid anti-Trump audiences of MSNBC and NBC News donated to this project. Oh yes, a partial list has been released:  

So, can we stop the whining? MSNBC clowns, you literally funded what you call the desecration of the People’s House, which was also a silly term. 

Sit down, shut up—you lost again. 

