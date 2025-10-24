Oh, Look Who Donated to Trump's White House Renovation Project

It’s too good. It’s beyond comical. For the past week or so, liberal America has been apoplectic over President Trump’s new addition to the White House. He’s renovating the East Room so that a proper ballroom can be on the grounds, a venue that can accommodate at least 650 people. The president of the United States will forever have a place for official state dinners and other events—no more tents on the lawn. And yet, you’d think Trump ordered a slash-and-burn of the entire residence. Other presidents have done this—it’s not a big deal.

The project is being funded by Trump personally and a slew of private donors. Also, this isn’t some secret spur-of-the-moment renovation. Trump has been saying he wants this done for quite some time. The best part is that the rabid anti-Trump audiences of MSNBC and NBC News donated to this project. Oh yes, a partial list has been released:

UH OH — @MSNBC @NBCNews @CNBC



It looks like your parent company is helping to "DESTROY" the White House!!



Below is a list of donors who contributed to the new Big Beautiful Ballroom. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Fxp3LhKNM0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2025

Maybe an unpopular opinion, but: I...don't really care about the White House renovations. Sure, they're unnecessary & indulgent, but other presidents have done them too, and it also doesn't affect me in the slightest bit. Who cares? — Billy Binion (@billybinion) October 23, 2025

So, can we stop the whining? MSNBC clowns, you literally funded what you call the desecration of the People’s House, which was also a silly term.

It’s feels almost the same as when I saw the Pentagon damage on 9/11. pic.twitter.com/cgZ3LWOhnk — Tara Setmayer (🦋🦋 meet me there!) (@TaraSetmayer) October 24, 2025

Sit down, shut up—you lost again.

What a great edit here:

Maddow when she finds out her employer destroyed The White House https://t.co/D2x077irSC pic.twitter.com/m7VEoPzCBX — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 24, 2025

