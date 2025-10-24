Oh, Look Who Donated to Trump's White House Renovation Project
Tipsheet

Bernie Sanders Just Broke With His Party Over This Trump Policy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 24, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is breaking ranks with the party he caucuses with to say this fact: Joe Biden was total garbage on border security and immigration. Sure, he was more diplomatic, but he essentially said the quiet part out loud about Biden on this matter.

Advertisement

We knew he was a disaster, but for liberals who continue to maintain that all was well along the Rio Grande and that DHS under Alejandro Mayorkas was doing its job, it's not the case, cupcakes. President Drool-in-Soup created this fiasco, which Trump has cleaned up. Sanders credited Trump with that aspect as well (via Fox News): 

Sen. Bernie Sanders praised President Donald Trump’s immigration policy during a recent appearance on The Tim Dillon Show, saying Trump "did a better job" securing the border than President Biden and urging Democrats to return to enforcement-focused policy. 

"So long as we have nation-states, you’ve got to have borders," Sanders said. "If you don’t have any borders, then you don’t have a nation."  

He added pointedly, "Trump did a better job. I don’t like Trump, you know, but we should have a secure border, and it ain’t that hard to do." 

The remarks, aired in the podcast episode on Wednesday and now circulating widely on X and YouTube, mark one of the Vermont independent’s sharpest breaks with his party. 

"Biden didn’t do it," he added, faulting several administrations for failing to enforce the law. 

Hey, a broken clock is right twice a day. 

