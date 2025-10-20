Behold, The Most Dishonest Answer Ever Uttered on Meet the Press by a US Senator

Only a US Senator from a deep blue state could say this with a straight face. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) gave probably the most laughably dishonest answer to host Kristen Welker’s question about his state’s attorney general race. Republican incumbent Jason Miyares is running a tight reelection bid with Democrat Jay Jones, whose campaign has taken a hit after old text from this state lawmaker days showed him hoping that more police officers, which was when Richmond was debating a qualified immunity bill, and hoping then-State House Speaker Todd Gilbert would die. He also wished his children would get shot and killed so he’d change his stance on gun control.

It’s bad in any election, but one specifically for the leading law enforcement official in the state. No. It’s disqualifying, yet Democrats are rallying around him. Kaine claimed that Jones apologized and felt these texts were out of character, having known Jones for the past 25 years. Jones is 36. Kaine also said that he shouldn’t drop out. Welker asked if he would feel differently if Jones were a Republican, and this guy had the stones to say ‘no.’

Tim Kaine is asked if a Republican sent the same texts that Jay Jones did, would he call on them to drop out of the race?



Kaine: "Absolutely not."



The insane Democrat lies and spin to cover for this deranged lunatic continue. pic.twitter.com/p48mpSyWMU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 19, 2025

Oh, of course, you would, Tim. This answer is so disingenuous. It insults the intelligence of the American people.

Also, after last week’s AG debate, Jones raised $500,000 in 24 hours. A lot of Virginia liberals endorse political violence.

