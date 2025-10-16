Here's What Caused Nancy Pelosi to Melt Down Yesterday

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) lost it yesterday. Leaving the Capitol, Alison Steinberg of Lindell TV asked the California liberal why she didn’t deploy the National Guard on January 6. It comes as the House is re-investigating that riot. Steinberg wondered whether Pelosi feared she’d be found liable for that day. It struck a nerve because Pelosi totally melted down.

“Shut up! I did not refuse the National Guard. The president [Trump] didn’t send it. Why are you coming here with Republican talking points, as if you're a serious journalist?” snapped her imperial majesty.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Rep. Nancy Pelosi LOSES IT, goes BERSERK and yells at reporter when asked, "why did you refuse the National Guard on January 6th!"



PELOSI *Aggressively pointing*: "SHUT UP!! I did NOT refuse the National Guard. Why are you coming here with Republican talking… pic.twitter.com/vj6jXeGI3x — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 15, 2025

“The American people want to know. We still have questions,” said Steinberg.

Also, that’s a lie, Nancy. We have the tape:

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi on not having the National Guard at the Capitol on January 6th:



“I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more.” https://t.co/w2xQm2LMlM pic.twitter.com/DWpWbif6mx — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 10, 2025

I could see why she’s frustrated. There’s tape debunking what she just said, the current Democratic leadership is trash, and her party isn’t making any headway on the shutdown messaging war. They’re losing, and they know it. But man, was she mad about that question. Got too close to the truth, Nancy?

