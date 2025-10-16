Kamala 2028!!!
Tell Democrats to Go Straight to Hell
Exciting New TV Show Uncontaminated by Facts
Zohran, Tish and the New Resistance
After Gaza: What's Next?
Donald Trump, Live at the Forum
Trump to Detractors After Ceasefire: ‘How Do You Like Me Now?’
Donald Trump, Peace President
Peru’s 'Porky' Is the Real MAGA Deal
Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern Merger May Not Be the Best Idea
The Misery That Is Air Travel Today
Nonprofits Cruelly Normalize Poverty for Climate Virtue
Trump's Finest Hour
Grandstanding, Not Governance, Is Hurting Everyday Americans During This Government Shutdo...
Tipsheet

Here's What Caused Nancy Pelosi to Melt Down Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 16, 2025 1:00 AM
YouTube

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) lost it yesterday. Leaving the Capitol, Alison Steinberg of Lindell TV asked the California liberal why she didn’t deploy the National Guard on January 6. It comes as the House is re-investigating that riot. Steinberg wondered whether Pelosi feared she’d be found liable for that day. It struck a nerve because Pelosi totally melted down. 

Advertisement

“Shut up! I did not refuse the National Guard. The president [Trump] didn’t send it. Why are you coming here with Republican talking points, as if you're a serious journalist?” snapped her imperial majesty.

“The American people want to know. We still have questions,” said Steinberg.

Also, that’s a lie, Nancy. We have the tape:

Recommended

Kamala 2028!!! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

I could see why she’s frustrated. There’s tape debunking what she just said, the current Democratic leadership is trash, and her party isn’t making any headway on the shutdown messaging war. They’re losing, and they know it. But man, was she mad about that question. Got too close to the truth, Nancy?

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JANUARY 6 NANCY PELOSI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala 2028!!! Kurt Schlichter
Exciting New TV Show Uncontaminated by Facts Ann Coulter
Tell Democrats to Go Straight to Hell Derek Hunter
California Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Betty Yee Calls for 'Gender Neutral' LA Olympic Games Amy Curtis
Ketanji Brown Jackson Proves Once Again She Is Not Qualified to Sit on the Supreme Court Dmitri Bolt
Dems Question Legality of President Trump Helping Americans Weather the Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Kamala 2028!!! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement