Dem Political Operative Isn't Shocked at All That Katie Porter Is Imploding

Katie Porter isn’t having a good week. Someone is leaking damning media interviews where she either blew up in front of staff or threatened to walk away after not liking the questions. The latter is a recent interview with CBS Los Angeles, where she was asked, “What do you say to the 40 percent of CA voters who you'll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?” Porter didn’t really have an answer, and the whole interview took a shambolic turn. Recent leaks have her screaming and berating staff. I don’t know who’s behind it, but it makes her seem insufferable.

Within Democratic circles, this is hardly news. Dan Turrentine, a Democratic political operative and co-host of The Morning Meeting on 2Way, was not sympathetic to the former California liberal being eaten alive in the media, pretty much admitting that she’s patronizing, unlikable, and an all-around sucky person:

🚨NEW: @danturrentine *GOES SCORCHED EARTH* on Katie Porter after interview MELTDOWN🚨



"I have spent a lot of time around that office ... She is condescending and patronizing. She absolutely believes that she is right, you are wrong, she's smarter than you. It comes across."… pic.twitter.com/s00gSPb1sa — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 8, 2025

I have spent a lot of time around that office ... She is condescending and patronizing. She absolutely believes that she is right, you are wrong, she's smarter than you. It comes across." "She doesn't respect Trump voters — and she didn't respect those type of questions. You just can't talk to people like that. And that is Katie Porter's problem. It's why so many people dislike her — and disliked her in Congress.”

Brutal.

Dem CA gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter seen shooting death stares at her staff during a Zoom meeting after they messed up her lighting.



"I need the lights off... the bright lights... I need you to turn these off. These, that are killing me... Not that dark."



I'm convinced… pic.twitter.com/hE6JCwhjli — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 9, 2025

