Katie Porter Will Probably Win Because Democrats Elect the Craziest People Possible
Are Dems Winning the Schumer Shutdown Messaging War?
Is This Why Dems Want to Keep the Government Shut Down?
So, the Person Who Allegedly Set LA County Ablaze Is an Anti-Trump Loon?
This Was Eye-Opening Crosstab in the Latest Poll on Virginia AG Race
Trump's Gaza Ceasefire Plan Gets Stamp of Approval By Israeli Government
Texas Attorney General Is Investigating This App After Charlie Kirk Assassination
Spanberger’s Debate Response on Whether She Continues to Endorse Jones Is Telling
Will Jeffries Face a Primary Challenge by This Gen Z Progressive?
And the Nobel Peace Prize Goes to...
Finish the Fight: Using Common Sense and Commercial Data to Keep America’s Voter...
Planning to Get a Bachelor’s Degree? Maybe Learn to Weld Instead
AI: A Fountain of Hope for K-12 Public Schools
Leftist Intersectionality Grows Stranger by the Day
Dem Political Operative Isn't Shocked at All That Katie Porter Is Imploding

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 10, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Katie Porter isn’t having a good week. Someone is leaking damning media interviews where she either blew up in front of staff or threatened to walk away after not liking the questions. The latter is a recent interview with CBS Los Angeles, where she was asked, “What do you say to the 40 percent of CA voters who you'll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?” Porter didn’t really have an answer, and the whole interview took a shambolic turn. Recent leaks have her screaming and berating staff. I don’t know who’s behind it, but it makes her seem insufferable. 

Within Democratic circles, this is hardly news. Dan Turrentine, a Democratic political operative and co-host of The Morning Meeting on 2Way, was not sympathetic to the former California liberal being eaten alive in the media, pretty much admitting that she’s patronizing, unlikable, and an all-around sucky person: 

I have spent a lot of time around that office ... She is condescending and patronizing. She absolutely believes that she is right, you are wrong, she's smarter than you. It comes across." 

"She doesn't respect Trump voters — and she didn't respect those type of questions. You just can't talk to people like that. And that is Katie Porter's problem. It's why so many people dislike her — and disliked her in Congress.” 

Is This Why Dems Want to Keep the Government Shut Down? Matt Vespa
Brutal. 

Is This Why Dems Want to Keep the Government Shut Down? Matt Vespa
Are Dems Winning the Schumer Shutdown Messaging War? Matt Vespa
About the 'Jews' Victor Davis Hanson
And the Nobel Peace Prize Goes to... Leah Barkoukis
Texas Attorney General Is Investigating This App After Charlie Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
This Was Eye-Opening Crosstab in the Latest Poll on Virginia AG Race Matt Vespa

Is This Why Dems Want to Keep the Government Shut Down? Matt Vespa
