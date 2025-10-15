Bill Maher Admits Something About Trump That Will Once Again Anger Libs

Bill Maher is no fan of Donald Trump, politically. Personally, I think it’s much more nuanced. He dined with the president, had him sign a copy of all the insults the president hurled at the HBO host over the years, and said, like many of those he’s met with whom he disagrees, that he’s not a monster. The caricatures the Democrats hurl at the president did not exist when Maher dined with Trump, something he admitted, which angered his audience. He couldn’t care less.

On this point, Maher did something the liberal media repeatedly fails to do: he said what actually happened that night. Sure, he sprinkles his own takes and opinions, which is where things go off the rails, unless it’s about the woke Left’s antics, but one thing he couldn’t deny on a recent episode of his podcast, Club Random, was that Trump is successful. He’s stacking wins, and he cannot deny that. Have some humility and admit this man is successful. That’s anathema to the Left. Guest William H. Macy agreed. There’s a reason why a lot of Americans voted for him three times:

BILL MAHER: “You cannot ever deny success … Have the humility to give it up for enormous success on any level … Trump, not my choice. Didn't vote for him … but I can't deny the success.” pic.twitter.com/DOQ2QGWrmM — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 13, 2025

Maher cannot be canceled, so he recounted what he saw and experienced and left it at that. He’s a comedian, not some statesman. He knows his lane. He was never going to change Trump’s mind and vice versa, but they had a conversation because Maher is also pro-free speech.

Macy also admired Trump's signature on the list of insults he had directed at the comedian. It’s another thing Maher admires about Trump: his roasting skills are elite.

Bill Maher Admires Trump’s Sh!tposting Skills



“I couldn't come up with this many names if you gave me a day and a thesaurus.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nrDHDKce4x — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 13, 2025

“I couldn't come up with this many names if you gave me a day and a thesaurus,” Maher said.

He’s not saying it, but, again, Maher is showing why so many Americans are either die-hard supporters or, at the very least, curious about Trump.

