VIP
Trump’s Triumph, the Establishment’s Shame
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
You Know This Dem Was Waiting for This Moment to Say This on...
Why We Need to Redraw Every Congressional Map Possible, Explained Perfectly By This...
Katie Porter Cannot Answer This Question in Latest Interview Regarding Her Insane Behavior
VIP
Why a Judge Blocked a Land Transfer for Trump's Future Presidential Library
Security Footage Shows Arsonist Torching Gov. Josh Shapiro's Home
Not So Fast, Hugh Hewitt!
Spanberger Lashes Herself to the Democratic Anchor, Jay Jones
And the Winner Is...Israel
VIP
It's No Surprise What 'The View' Co-Host Did After Failing to Live Up...
The NRA Supports SCOTUS Petitioners Who Lost Their Gun Rights Because of Nonviolent...
It Took Oklahoma Three Days to Prove Just How Dangerous CDLs for Illegal...
Portland Protesters Deserve the National Guard
Tipsheet

Bill Maher Admits Something About Trump That Will Once Again Anger Libs

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 15, 2025 6:50 AM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher is no fan of Donald Trump, politically. Personally, I think it’s much more nuanced. He dined with the president, had him sign a copy of all the insults the president hurled at the HBO host over the years, and said, like many of those he’s met with whom he disagrees, that he’s not a monster. The caricatures the Democrats hurl at the president did not exist when Maher dined with Trump, something he admitted, which angered his audience. He couldn’t care less. 

Advertisement

On this point, Maher did something the liberal media repeatedly fails to do: he said what actually happened that night. Sure, he sprinkles his own takes and opinions, which is where things go off the rails, unless it’s about the woke Left’s antics, but one thing he couldn’t deny on a recent episode of his podcast, Club Random, was that Trump is successful. He’s stacking wins, and he cannot deny that. Have some humility and admit this man is successful. That’s anathema to the Left. Guest William H. Macy agreed. There’s a reason why a lot of Americans voted for him three times: 

Maher cannot be canceled, so he recounted what he saw and experienced and left it at that. He’s a comedian, not some statesman. He knows his lane. He was never going to change Trump’s mind and vice versa, but they had a conversation because Maher is also pro-free speech.  

Recommended

You Know This Dem Was Waiting for This Moment to Say This on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Macy also admired Trump's signature on the list of insults he had directed at the comedian. It’s another thing Maher admires about Trump: his roasting skills are elite.  

“I couldn't come up with this many names if you gave me a day and a thesaurus,” Maher said. 

He’s not saying it, but, again, Maher is showing why so many Americans are either die-hard supporters or, at the very least, curious about Trump. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

BILL MAHER CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Know This Dem Was Waiting for This Moment to Say This on CNN Matt Vespa
Why We Need to Redraw Every Congressional Map Possible, Explained Perfectly By This CNN Segment Matt Vespa
Katie Porter Cannot Answer This Question in Latest Interview Regarding Her Insane Behavior Matt Vespa
Not So Fast, Hugh Hewitt! Kevin McCullough
Shut Down! Do You Care? John Stossel
Trump Eviscerates 'View' Co-Host Who Just Lost This Bet Regarding the Israeli Hostages Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Know This Dem Was Waiting for This Moment to Say This on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement