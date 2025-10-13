Listen to Trump Absolutely Cook This Politico Reporter En Route to the Mideast

President Trump has taken his annual physical at Walter Reed, where he also met with and addressed the troops. He also received a clean bill of health before departing for the Middle East. He departed for Israel on Sunday. Per usual, he took questions from the press on Air Force One. It wouldn’t be a Trump presser if he didn’t take a legacy media reporter to the cleaners, which he did to Politico’s Dasha Burns.

When Trump heard who Burns, Politico’s White House Bureau Chief, worked for, he trashed the outlet and then hip checked her to the side as she attempted to ask a question. The president wanted to hear from someone else since Politico gets things wrong all the time:

Not everything in Politico is wrong—they have some decent pieces, usually about Democratic discord now and then, but yes, they’re also not our friends.

What a smackdown.

Be sure to follow Katie's coverage of Trump's Mideast trip, where he plans to attend the official signing of the ceasefire ending the Gaza war.

