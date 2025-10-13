Trump Heaps Praise on Netanyahu
Trump on Next Stages of His Peace Plan: 'I'm Not Worried'
The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends
A CBS News Host Cornered a Dem Senator on the Schumer Shutdown...
Did Bernie Sanders Just Rip Into the Woke Left?
So, New Jersey Is Under a State of Emergency...and Its Dem Governor Was...
VIP
How to Attend a ‘No Kings’ Rally Saturday
Fake News You Can Use
Republicans Are Giving Away the Moral High Ground on Free Speech
After 738 Days in Gaza, There Are No More Living Hostages in Hamas...
A Tale of Two Political Parties
Iran's Regime Crushing Freedom to Prevent Another Uprising
The Teachers’ Union Betrayal: How Randi Weingarten Sacrificed America’s Children for Power
What Thatcher and Milei Have in Common
Tipsheet

Listen to Trump Absolutely Cook This Politico Reporter En Route to the Mideast

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 13, 2025 6:50 AM
Pool via AP

President Trump has taken his annual physical at Walter Reed, where he also met with and addressed the troops. He also received a clean bill of health before departing for the Middle East. He departed for Israel on Sunday. Per usual, he took questions from the press on Air Force One. It wouldn’t be a Trump presser if he didn’t take a legacy media reporter to the cleaners, which he did to Politico’s Dasha Burns.  

Advertisement

When Trump heard who Burns, Politico’s White House Bureau Chief, worked for, he trashed the outlet and then hip checked her to the side as she attempted to ask a question. The president wanted to hear from someone else since Politico gets things wrong all the time: 

TRUMP: "Who are you with?" 

BURNS: "Uhhh, Politico. Dasha Burns, sir." 

TRUMP: "Oh, you're Dasha, Politico. Ugh."  

"Politico has gone bad. They've been so wrong about everything." 

BURNS: "I've got a lot of questions, sir."  

TRUMP: "No, no. Politico, it's been so wrong about everything. Let's get somebody else to ask some questions, do you mind? Is that alright? Because Politico is fake news." 

Not everything in Politico is wrong—they have some decent pieces, usually about Democratic discord now and then, but yes, they’re also not our friends.  

Recommended

The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

What a smackdown. 

Be sure to follow Katie's coverage of Trump's Mideast trip, where he plans to attend the official signing of the ceasefire ending the Gaza war. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends Kurt Schlichter
A CBS News Host Cornered a Dem Senator on the Schumer Shutdown With a Simple Question Matt Vespa
Did Bernie Sanders Just Rip Into the Woke Left? Matt Vespa
After 738 Days in Gaza, There Are No More Living Hostages in Hamas Captivity Leah Barkoukis
So, New Jersey Is Under a State of Emergency...and Its Dem Governor Was Not Around Matt Vespa
Trump Is Demolishing Democrats Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement