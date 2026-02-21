The DOJ Has Canned the Most Liberal Immigration Judge in America

The Department of Justice quietly fired the most prolific asylum granter in New York last September, the New York Post revealed on Saturday.

🚨YOU’RE FIRED🚨



The feds have FIRED immigration Judge Vivienne Gordon-Uruakpa after she approved a staggering 97% of asylum claims, topping every judge in the state.



She's one of more than 100 immigration judges Trump has fired in this crackdown.



SOURCE: NYP pic.twitter.com/xjRMl2mqfU — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) February 21, 2026

Advertisement

Judge Vivienne Gordon-Uruakpa was reportedly removed from her post due to her extraordinarily high rate of granting asylum claims. The Post reported that Gordon-Uruakpa sided with claimants 97 percent of the time.

A 2024 report from TRAC Immigration showed that, from 2019 through 2024, Gordon-Uruakpa heard 924 asylum cases and granted claims in 806 of those cases. She only declined claims in 88 of those cases. Her record is well out-of-step with her colleagues, as nation-wide, nearly 60 percent of claims were declined. Even is hyper-liberal New York, she still outpaced her fellow judges, who declined 35 percent of cases.

The Trump administration has fired over 100 immigration judges during his second term while promoting judges with a strong record of asylum denials. Some have reported getting their notice of termination mid-day while their docket gets placed on hold, a move characterized by liberal media as “a hostile takeover.” Despite their cries, termination of immigration judges is well within the purview of the Department of Justice.

A Trump-appointed immigration judge says he was fired mid-workday, and the cases on his docket were suddenly put on hold. Another former judge says the people removed were known for giving immigrants due process. Newsweek calls it a “hostile takeover.” https://t.co/IJ2lcxqSjx — Austin Kocher, PhD (@ackocher) December 16, 2025

As the New York Post has previously reported, 80 percent of asylum claimants are actively being deported by the Trump administration.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.