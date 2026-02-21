Dems' Rejoicing Over the Supreme Court Ruling on Trump's Tariffs Got Wrecked...by CNN?
The DOJ Has Canned the Most Liberal Immigration Judge in America

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 21, 2026 2:30 PM
The DOJ Has Canned the Most Liberal Immigration Judge in America
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The Department of Justice quietly fired the most prolific asylum granter in New York last September, the New York Post revealed on Saturday.

Judge Vivienne Gordon-Uruakpa was reportedly removed from her post due to her extraordinarily high rate of granting asylum claims. The Post reported that Gordon-Uruakpa sided with claimants 97 percent of the time.

A 2024 report from TRAC Immigration showed that, from 2019 through 2024, Gordon-Uruakpa heard 924 asylum cases and granted claims in 806 of those cases. She only declined claims in 88 of those cases. Her record is well out-of-step with her colleagues, as nation-wide, nearly 60 percent of claims were declined. Even is hyper-liberal New York, she still outpaced her fellow judges, who declined 35 percent of cases.

The Trump administration has fired over 100 immigration judges during his second term while promoting judges with a strong record of asylum denials. Some have reported getting their notice of termination mid-day while their docket gets placed on hold, a move characterized by liberal media as “a hostile takeover.” Despite their cries, termination of immigration judges is well within the purview of the Department of Justice.

Related:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP JUDGES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

As the New York Post has previously reported, 80 percent of asylum claimants are actively being deported by the Trump administration.

