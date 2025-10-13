Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Really Blame the GOP for the Schumer Shutdown?

Welp, they’re bound to disappoint you—all politicians. That’s evergreen, I know. I thought Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) would be alone in his own Alamo up on the Hill, but it looks like he has reinforcements in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). The Georgia Republican, who loves to pick fights with Democrats, decided to shoot inside the ship, blaming her own party for the shutdown (via MSNBC):

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has broken with her party in the ongoing standoff over the government shutdown. In so doing, she is effectively arguing that the Democrats are right to demand that Republicans make concessions on health care policy — although she might not wish to describe it that way. Greene shared a long post on X airing her grievances, including that “when the tax credits expire this year my own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE, along with all the wonderful families and hard-working people in my district.” She further lamented, “Not a single Republican in leadership talked to us about this or has given us a plan to help Americans” with this crisis

When the legacy media starts to give you props, Ms. Greene, it’s a sign that you don’t know what you’re doing – which is shocking given that you used to be one of the president’s top allies. You know who we’re up against. And when the ladies of The View are patting you on the back, you’ve turned down the wrong alley. You’re now their new fundraising hook: 'Look, even hardcore MAGA members know that the shutdown, caused by the Democrats, is wrong!'

She made a host of false claims, too, as if she accidentally misread DNC talking points for Republican ones, claiming wages have not increased, nor have prices gone down. She’s wrong on both.

How did this get messed up? We’re in a shutdown because Democrats want $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care, which is what, Marjorie, something we should consider. Absolutely not. And Democrats are trying to restore NPR funding. That’s the side Greene wants to sit on, apparently.

Republicans know about the health care subsidies expiring in December. News bulletin: if the Democrats didn’t shut down the government, maybe some headway could be made on that front. Republicans offered a clean seven-week continuing resolution. There are no GOP initiatives embedded in it. Its main goal was to keep the government open so it could finalize a dozen or so appropriation bills. Democrats said, ‘No,’ we want $1.5 trillion to expand health care for illegal aliens. The CR was set at Biden-era spending levels and includes everything Democrats supported before.

What the hell are you doing, Marjorie?

