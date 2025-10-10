And This Is Why ICE Agents Wear Masks

First, I’ll say it—a liberal white woman left this voicemail. It’s the only voter bloc insane enough to leave something like this. That’s the Democratic Party base: angry white liberal women, crusty boomers, and a bunch of gays. She might be a lesbian—who knows. But it’s definitely a white woman hoping the wife of this ICE officer gets murdered with her kids, because that’s what happened to the Nazis or something. No, she wasn’t referencing the shaving of heads of women who had relations with SS officers, which the French and Dutch population employed during and after the war. Oh, and she hoped her kids would get accidentally deported. It’s redacted, but the ICE agent’s wife is likely married to someone with Hispanic heritage.

Which is it, psycho lady? First, what is it with liberals lusting for political violence? It’s a tell-tale sign that they’re mental midgets, weak, unpopular, exclusionary, and totally insane. Second, who has time to do this? One word: losers.

OMG — In Texas, the wife of an ICE officer received this INSANE voicemail.



The caller threatened her and her family’s lives and made VILE remarks.



Antifa terrorism is real — and it’s ugly.pic.twitter.com/5JaLZ3F8ZM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 10, 2025

I can’t convince you, so I hope you die is the go-to for liberals. Is it fine? No, but it does make liberals an irrelevant party to the conversation about the future of this country from now on—people who need a paralytic agent to be somewhat tolerable in public don’t deserve a voice.

Liberals are assassinating people with whom they disagree, and they’re shooting ICE facilities. These are deranged people who deserve nothing but incarceration, electroshock therapy, and being chained to the bed until they learn to behave.

This is why ICE agents wear masks, Democrats. Your people are wild, and frankly, they all deserve a dart or three from a tranquilizer gun.

In the meantime, the ICE raids will continue, and immigration law will be enforced.

Also, you know how we deal with domestic terrorists, don't you, Karen? There's a trial, a conviction, and a three-shot cocktail that's injected into you until the lights go out.

I hope they find this woman. The hunt is on.

