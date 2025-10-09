Katie Porter's Media Meltdown Episode Just Got Worse

Former Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter is having a rough go of it, and she likely didn’t expect it. Her polling isn’t bad—she’s the frontrunner in the upcoming gubernatorial race—but her media meltdowns could have her riding a mudslide out of the race. It’s a disaster.

Not only is she insanely unlikable in these interviews, but she’s also downright nasty. It’s also nothing new. It’s a classic sign of a control freak or someone who was never pushed back on, because CBS Los Angeles gets you rattled as a Democrat. I don’t know what to tell you. In that interview, Porter was aghast that she would be asked if she needed Trump voters to win over in the primary. Porter wanted to end the interview.

🚨New: Katie Porter had a meltdown during a interview when a CBS reporter asked her questions about her plans to a election



During the interview Porter acknowledged that she doesn’t need the 40% of Trump supporters in the state in order to win the general election pic.twitter.com/t3mzyTJrQL — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 8, 2025

Now we have this new clip from a Politico interview, where she’s caught berating a staffer for being in her shot:

A newly surfaced video shows Katie Porter — the frontrunner in next year’s race for California governor — blasting a staffer who interrupted a meeting the former House member was taping for the Biden administration. “Get out of my fucking shot!” Porter said after the employee came into view. Video of the exchange, exclusively obtained by POLITICO Wednesday, shows an online conversation between Porter and then-Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July 2021. Several minutes in, Porter’s staffer interjected to correct something the Democratic representative had said about electric vehicles. Porter then reprimanded her employee, who had also previously appeared periodically in the background during the recording. “You also were in my shot before that. Stay out of my shot,” Porter said. The staffer, whom POLITICO is not identifying out of privacy concerns and who was not the source of the video, declined to comment.

Exclusive from @melmason on Katie Porter, who berates a staffer and tells her to “get out of my fucking shot!” while recording a video with the Biden administration.



The video + story — scooped by @politico👇🏼https://t.co/WENFsRlkwC pic.twitter.com/47dQ3n6nWJ — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 8, 2025

There is no spin here, as even liberal activists and legacy media types rated her media presence as nothing short of disastrous.

Exit question from Jen—who’s leaking these videos?

As cringey and terrible as this is, here's the question you must ask yourself:



Who's behind the oppo drops? https://t.co/gbsDRnOaaN — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 8, 2025

Katie Porter berated a journo and her staffer both while wearing this green dress.



The lesson is, if you see her wearing it, you may die. https://t.co/6DExIiImQ2 pic.twitter.com/SsOpyHOuRL — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 8, 2025

