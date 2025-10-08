With Fundraisers Being Canceled, Virginia AG Candidate Jay Jones Enters Total Crisis Mode

Is it sad that it even had to come to this? First, Jay Jones, the Democratic candidate for attorney general of Virginia, should’ve dropped out when his insane texts from 2022 were revealed. While texting a Republican colleague, Jones was in the state legislature at the time, he pretty much hoped that then-Republican State House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his family would die.

In 2020, he reportedly hoped that police officers would die when discussing the issue of qualified immunity. Some Democrats have stood by him. Others have offered word salad, saying his pro-assassination texts were horrid and out of character, and then offering a soft defense of Mr. Jones. And as I always say, even Dennis Rader’s neighbors and other members of the community thought he was a pillar of the community before his serial killer persona was revealed.

But now Jones’ campaign appears to be in serious trouble, as fundraisers are being canceled, and he’s reportedly frantically calling Democrats to keep supporting him in the media (via Axios):

Jay Jones’ campaign is in crisis mode. His campaign is canceling events and he’s calling Democrat elected officials asking them to continue supporting him. https://t.co/JEVJKILOgR — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 8, 2025

Hearing Jay Jones has cancelled multiple fundraisers while Jason has huge turnout at fundraisers. https://t.co/x68EHC6zJ6 — Adam Piper (@adampiper) October 7, 2025

Jay Jones, the Democratic nominee for attorney general in Virginia, has canceled a Thursday night fundraiser at the home of novelist David Baldacci, according to a person with the matter. Why it matters: The scrubbed fundraiser is another indication that Jones' campaign is in crisis mode. Jones has acknowledged and apologized for texts he sent in 2022, where he mused about saving "two bullets" for the Republican House speaker in Virginia. The texts were first reported on Friday by National Review. Jones had not held a public event since Friday night, when he answered questions from Tyler Englander at the Richmond ABC affiliate. "The rhetoric has no place on our landscape," he said. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) was also scheduled to attend the Thursday night fundraiser. Kaine told reporters on Tuesday that he is "still a supporter," while calling Jones' comments "indefensible." He also noted that "Jay has apologized." Driving the news: Democratic donors received a memo from the Jones campaign that their donations would be refunded for the canceled fundraising, according to a person familiar with the matter. A representative for the Jones campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Is it really that hard to call out those who wish death on their political opponents, Democrats? What a mess.

