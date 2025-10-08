Here's Trump's Response to NFL QB Mark Sanchez's Legal Fiasco. It's a Vintage Statement.

The stabbing of Mark Sanchez has reached the ear of President Trump, who dropped a vintage line about the incident last weekend. Sanchez is not the victim. He’s allegedly the perpetrator. The former Jets quarterback was in Indianapolis last weekend, where he was supposed to announce the Colts-Raiders game. Instead, there was a physical altercation in the city between Sanchez and a food delivery driver, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Advertisement

Sanchez was stabbed in self-defense. The driver reportedly suffered permanent facial damage; the pictures are not good. Sanchez was arrested for the incident, with charges being upgraded upon further investigation. It’s a mess, and Trump thinks that “something a little crazy happened” (via NY Post):

President Trump has expressed his shock at the stabbing and arrest of Mark Sanchez, describing him as “a nice guy,” but adding that “something a little crazy” happened to the former Jets quarterback. Sanchez, 38, was hospitalized early Saturday morning after being stabbed in the chest following an altercation with a grease truck driver outside an Indianapolis bar. Trump said he knew the Fox Sports analyst and was stunned to hear the news of the attack and subsequent felony charges. “He’s a nice guy. I don’t know what happened. Something bad happened. Something a little crazy happened,” Trump told Newsmax’s “Greg Kelly Reports” on Monday.

The driver is now suing Sanchez. If convicted, he faces up to six years in jail.

Authorities in Indianapolis have announced at a press conference that former NFL quarterback and Fox analyst Mark Sanchez now also faces a Level 5 felony battery charge, which carries a 1- to 6- year sentence. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 6, 2025

Alleged Mark Sanchez attack victim sues ex-Jet, says he was left ‘permanently disfigured’ https://t.co/AyBHFzhSMO pic.twitter.com/NvB70YaX23 — New York Post (@nypost) October 6, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.