VIP
Time to Get Radical
This Writer's Take on the Left and Right Is Interesting, But He's Especially...
Here's the Question That Triggered This California Gubernatorial Candidate
With Fundraisers Being Canceled, Virginia AG Candidate Jay Jones Enters Total Crisis Mode
A Key Voter Bloc Is Not Feeling It With the Dems' Candidate for...
Doctors Hurt Her Baby — Then Accused Her of Child Abuse
What’s the End Game?
Bonuses for Cost Cutters Will Stop Government Waste
The Texas National Guard Arrive in Illinois
Invisible Jew No More
VIP
Kristi Noem Just Gave Portland's Mayor an Ultimatum
Don’t Believe Google’s Claim That It’s Done Blacklisting Conservatives
Get Tough on Criminals to Avoid Needing the Guard
Oregon's E-Cigarette Censorship Is Illogical and Unconstitutional
Tipsheet

Here's Trump's Response to NFL QB Mark Sanchez's Legal Fiasco. It's a Vintage Statement.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 08, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The stabbing of Mark Sanchez has reached the ear of President Trump, who dropped a vintage line about the incident last weekend. Sanchez is not the victim. He’s allegedly the perpetrator. The former Jets quarterback was in Indianapolis last weekend, where he was supposed to announce the Colts-Raiders game. Instead, there was a physical altercation in the city between Sanchez and a food delivery driver, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. 

Advertisement

Sanchez was stabbed in self-defense. The driver reportedly suffered permanent facial damage; the pictures are not good. Sanchez was arrested for the incident, with charges being upgraded upon further investigation. It’s a mess, and Trump thinks that “something a little crazy happened” (via NY Post): 

President Trump has expressed his shock at the stabbing and arrest of Mark Sanchez, describing him as “a nice guy,” but adding that “something a little crazy” happened to the former Jets quarterback.

Sanchez, 38, was hospitalized early Saturday morning after being stabbed in the chest following an altercation with a grease truck driver outside an Indianapolis bar. 

Trump said he knew the Fox Sports analyst and was stunned to hear the news of the attack and subsequent felony charges. 

“He’s a nice guy. I don’t know what happened. Something bad happened. Something a little crazy happened,” Trump told Newsmax’s “Greg Kelly Reports” on Monday. 

Recommended

Here's the Question That Triggered This California Gubernatorial Candidate Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The driver is now suing Sanchez. If convicted, he faces up to six years in jail.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT NFL SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Question That Triggered This California Gubernatorial Candidate Matt Vespa
This Writer's Take on the Left and Right Is Interesting, But He's Especially Brutal With the Dems Matt Vespa
AG Pam Bondi Absolutely Cooked Senate Dems...and Even Lib Reporters Couldn't Deny It Matt Vespa
With Fundraisers Being Canceled, Virginia AG Candidate Jay Jones Enters Total Crisis Mode Matt Vespa
A Key Voter Bloc Is Not Feeling It With the Dems' Candidate for Governor in NJ Matt Vespa
Time to Get Radical Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Question That Triggered This California Gubernatorial Candidate Matt Vespa
Advertisement