AG Pam Bondi Absolutely Cooked Senate Dems...and Even Lib Reporters Couldn't Deny It

Attorney General Pam Bondi came out swinging today during her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Democrats' plan was clear from the start: to distract and divert from their government shutdown, lawlessness in cities, rogue judges, and the death and destruction Joe Biden's open border policies unleashed. Pam Bondi was having none of it and continuously brought the conversation back to what Democrats tried to avoid. It’s one of those things: Democrats need to shift the focus on who’s to blame to mask their incompetence. She came prepared, bringing a gun to the Democrats’ knife fight. When liberal media reporters admit that she was cooking Democrats, you know it’s bad.

Before we get to her taking these clowns to the cleaners, let’s get down to the Justice Department’s report card, which Democrats ignored to spew their talking points, which she slapped down with ease. She came prepared; they did not.

Senate Democrats seem completely unprepared for the personal attacks @AGPamBondi came prepared to launch at each one of them today, and they are failing to rebut them. — Ken Dilanian (@DilanianMSNBC) October 7, 2025

“While there is more work to do, I believe that in eight short months, we have made tremendous progress towards those ends,” said Bondi. “Our U.S. Attorneys, Immigration attorneys, and law enforcement agents are excepted employees who are still hard at work prosecuting key cases and keeping our streets safe.”

In the war on fentanyl, 4,500 kilograms of powder, 50 million pills, 58,000 kilograms of methamphetamine, and 203,000 kilograms of cocaine were seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The FBI saw a 91 percent increase in the arrest of violent offenders, some 23,000 arrests, and nabbed 1,500 more child predators from last year. The operations of 1,600 gangs and drug cartels, something that’s been admitted to by members of these enterprises.

CNN asks a cartel member if what Trump has been doing has been making his job tougher: “Oh yeah. Yeah.”



pic.twitter.com/fvOLK02L4r — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 1, 2025

The US Marshal Service has captured 51,000 fugitives. The BATFE has seized 25,000 illegal firearms and 13,600 explosives, with 3,400 firearms being illegally trafficked to Mexico.

Bondi reaffirmed that the DOJ remains operational, despite the antics from Democrats on the Hill. The civil rights division remains hell on wheels regarding discrimination and antisemitism, especially on college campuses. The criminal division remains aggressive in putting away high-profile terrorists.

So, with all that laid out, the Democrats tried to score points, and it failed. It’s not the best ground for them to mount any offensive, since voters rightly view Democrats as weak on public safety. Bondi had epic one-liners and rebuttals, which Democrats had no comeback for. Sen. Dick Blumenthal (D-CT) tried to question Bondi’s integrity. She shot back that he lied about his military record, which is true. Bondi slammed Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), noting that her entire staff was working without pay because her party had shut down the government. She also reminded Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) that the National Guard is en route to his state, along with FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, to restore law and order to his state.

🚨 BREAKING: Senator Blumenthal (D) attacked AG Pam Bondi and it BACKFIRED, massively. pic.twitter.com/F8jUjqLbzo



"I cannot BELIEVE that you would accuse me of impropriety when you LIED about your military service! You lied, you admitted you lied, to be elected a US senator! How… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2025

🚨 NOW: AG Pam Bondi STUNNED Senator Amy Klobuchar (D)



"My agents are working, on the street working WITHOUT A PAYCHECK because your party voted to SHUT DOWN the federal government!"pic.twitter.com/LIwWodA3Ye — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: AG Pam Bondi goes BERSERK on Senator Durbin (D-IL) - "The National Guard is on the way AS WE SPEAK! So is Director Patel and Deputy AG Todd Blanche! You're sitting here grilling ME, and they are on their way to Chicago, to keep YOUR state SAFE." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8dkzU2PwM8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2025

Oh, and Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) really stepped in it with this exchange, where Bondi reminded him that he ‘stormed’ Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem:

🚨 BREAKING: Pam Bondi DROPS THE MIC on Sen. Alex "Jose" Padilla. BOOM. pic.twitter.com/I0l1gjUhrb



"You know, you want 'ORDER' in here now, yet you STORMED the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem! You sure didn't have order that day, did you senator?!"



PADILLA: I did NOT… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2025

Pam Bondi was having none of Adam Schiff (D-CA) searching for another five minutes of fame.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! AG Pam Bondi just WENT OFF on Adam Schiff.



"You know, Schiff, if you worked for me, you would've been FIRED, because you were censured by Congress for LYING!"



"You've been attacking my FBI Director, my office, the border czar...'oversight?' You want your 5 MINUTES… pic.twitter.com/7J5KzSrOIg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2025

BREAKING: Pam Bondi just UNLOADED on Senator Coons after he tried to say that the indictments against Comey weren't warranted.



She WENT OFF!



"Senator, as you have claimed in the past, NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW... He was indicted by one of the most LIBERAL Grand Juries in the… pic.twitter.com/zaIpWBxquo — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 7, 2025

And roasted Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) for his storming of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem:

Often, a witness in a hearing such as this ends up playing defense, revealing chinks in their armor, slowly weakening their case. Those days are over. Democrats who argue for lawlessness lose the argument before they even start. Pam Bondi started her opening statement on offense, never lost possession, and left the hearing room with the proverbial football in her hand.

