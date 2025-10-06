Only This Dem Rep Would Tweet Something So Stupid About the Fire That Destroyed a Judge's Home

Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) is the dunce of the House Democratic caucus. This man arguably triggered the special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden when he attempted to laughably corner IRS whistleblowers Joseph Ziegler and Gary Shapley in 2023, who testified about how the Biden administration had run interference regarding their probes into Hunter. Truly, when he does media hits, the lights are on, but no one is home. He’s not that smart, and this recent fire that engulfed a circuit court judge’s home provided another moment where this unimpressive congressman stepped on a landmine. He blamed top Trump aide Stephen Miller and the MAGA movement for the fire.

Advertisement

NEW: Police have launched an investigation after SC Judge Diane Goodstein's Edisto Beach home burned to the ground after an 'apparent explosion.'



Goodstein's husband, former State Senator Arnold Goodstein, was rushed to the hospital along with other family members.



"Judge… pic.twitter.com/Yu87G3l7ne — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 5, 2025

Goldman is a lawyer, so you’d think he’d keep his mouth shut before posting this, but no. Officials have found zero evidence that this fire was started intentionally:

Law enforcement said there is no evidence this was intentionally set, so why haven’t you deleted this Fake News?



You are deeply disturbed, Danny. Your demented lies serve only to inspire more violence from the Radical Left. https://t.co/gI0iCDAhMg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 6, 2025

More on the incident (via NYT):

The authorities in South Carolina said on Monday that they were investigating a fire that injured at least three people at a home of a state judge and her husband, a former state senator, at a resort island over the weekend. The home is owned by Diane Goodstein, a circuit court judge, and her husband, Arnold Goodstein, according to Colleton County assessor records. Mark Keel, the chief of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, said in a statement on Monday afternoon that investigators had so far found “no evidence to indicate the fire was intentionally set.” He urged elected officials and members of the public and news media to “exercise good judgment and not share information that has not been verified” during the investigation.

Goldman did not heed those words, that’s for sure.

Also, he cannot be serious with this, right?

As Trump spoke at our Navy’s 250th Birthday Celebration, Rep. Dan Goldman claimed that Trump’s unwell and that’s why he’s hiding from the public.



It’s a regular occurrence from Democrats to claim this, although they say by quietly as Biden exhibited advanced cognitive decline. pic.twitter.com/z4bgEth6bB — Media Lies (@MediasLies) October 5, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.