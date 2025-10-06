Virginia's Dem AG Candidate Wished Police Officers Would Die
Washington Teen Had a Simple Request at a Local Build-a-Bear...and They Were Tool...
VIP
Is ESPN Punishing an Anchor Over a Possible GOP Run? And, CNN Closes...
VIP
The Broader Implications of Jay Jones Are Even Worse Than His Text Messages
The Schumer Shutdown Continues: Democrats Again Block Bill to Reopen Government
Former Special Counsel Jack Smith Monitored Private Communications Of Nearly A Dozen GOP...
Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling Answers Questions About ICE, Antifa
Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues
Fetterman Praises Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, Slams 'Pro-Palestine' Protesters for Not Doing...
Members of Both Parties Reject Pay as Schumer Shutdown Continues
DOJ Assistant AG Accuses Newsom Aide of Putting Target on Her Back, Refers...
Speaker Johnson Blasts Hakeem Jeffries Call to Televised Debate On Schumer Shutdown
Guess How Much the Schumer Shutdown is Costing American Taxpayers
An Extremist Strategy Is Not an Exit Strategy
Tipsheet

Only This Dem Rep Would Tweet Something So Stupid About the Fire That Destroyed a Judge's Home

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 06, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) is the dunce of the House Democratic caucus. This man arguably triggered the special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden when he attempted to laughably corner IRS whistleblowers Joseph Ziegler and Gary Shapley in 2023, who testified about how the Biden administration had run interference regarding their probes into Hunter. Truly, when he does media hits, the lights are on, but no one is home. He’s not that smart, and this recent fire that engulfed a circuit court judge’s home provided another moment where this unimpressive congressman stepped on a landmine. He blamed top Trump aide Stephen Miller and the MAGA movement for the fire.

Advertisement

Goldman is a lawyer, so you’d think he’d keep his mouth shut before posting this, but no. Officials have found zero evidence that this fire was started intentionally: 

More on the incident (via NYT): 

The authorities in South Carolina said on Monday that they were investigating a fire that injured at least three people at a home of a state judge and her husband, a former state senator, at a resort island over the weekend. 

The home is owned by Diane Goodstein, a circuit court judge, and her husband, Arnold Goodstein, according to Colleton County assessor records. 

Mark Keel, the chief of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, said in a statement on Monday afternoon that investigators had so far found “no evidence to indicate the fire was intentionally set.” 

He urged elected officials and members of the public and news media to “exercise good judgment and not share information that has not been verified” during the investigation.

Recommended

Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Goldman did not heed those words, that’s for sure.

Also, he cannot be serious with this, right?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DAN GOLDMAN DEMOCRAT PARTY HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues Amy Curtis
Is Being Insanely Stupid Actually a Cunning Democrat Strategy? Kurt Schlichter
Speaker Johnson Blasts Hakeem Jeffries Call to Televised Debate On Schumer Shutdown Dmitri Bolt
Former Special Counsel Jack Smith Monitored Private Communications Of Nearly A Dozen GOP Senators Amy Curtis
DOJ Assistant AG Accuses Newsom Aide of Putting Target on Her Back, Refers Case to U.S. Marshals Dmitri Bolt
Washington Teen Had a Simple Request at a Local Build-a-Bear...and They Were Tool Bags About It Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues Amy Curtis
Advertisement