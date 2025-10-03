There's No Way a Dem Rep Said This About Trump During the Schumer Shutdown

Shut up, Madeline.

First, get over the sombrero-mariachi memes we’ve been posting, that’s driven you and your party insane. You don’t get it, but this is what happens when you overreact to everything President Trump does. It also doesn’t help you keep taking the bait.

Rep. Madeline Dean (D-PA) erupted over posts mocking Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, in which the former is depicted wearing a fake mustache and sombrero. At the same time, Schumer rattles off reasons why the Democrats are held in low regard with voters. Yes, it’s AI-generated, as if we didn’t already know. But Schumer took to the Senate floor to whine about it.

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) just went on CNN and claimed that Donald Trump is "aging" and in cognitive decline.



Last year, after the first debate, she said Biden was "well-spirited" and "just fine." pic.twitter.com/X5eavdPVG3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 3, 2025

UH OH: Rep. M. Dean get's way too close to Speaker Johnson, starts pleading:



"The President is unhinged. He is unwell....Our enemies are laughing. You have a President who is unwell."



There's NO WAY she don't see the hypocrisy of that statement.pic.twitter.com/Z5Ucr9dkkp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2025

Dean confronted Speaker Mike Johnson and said he should denounce it. No, lady, Mike doesn’t need to do anything. And in these fights, taking pointers from Democrats is a no-no. Just go away. It’s not going to happen. Dean thinks she’s poking the bear here, now saying that Trump is unhinged and questioning his mental health. Um, I guess you slept through this disaster called the Biden presidency, where Joe was legitimately cooked for four years, battled cancer we didn’t know about, and lied incessantly about his mental fitness.

So, kick rocks with this trash, Dean.

