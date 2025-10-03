VIP
There's No Way a Dem Rep Said This About Trump During the Schumer Shutdown

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 03, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Shut up, Madeline. 

First, get over the sombrero-mariachi memes we’ve been posting, that’s driven you and your party insane. You don’t get it, but this is what happens when you overreact to everything President Trump does. It also doesn’t help you keep taking the bait. 

Rep. Madeline Dean (D-PA) erupted over posts mocking Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, in which the former is depicted wearing a fake mustache and sombrero. At the same time, Schumer rattles off reasons why the Democrats are held in low regard with voters. Yes, it’s AI-generated, as if we didn’t already know. But Schumer took to the Senate floor to whine about it. 

Dean confronted Speaker Mike Johnson and said he should denounce it. No, lady, Mike doesn’t need to do anything. And in these fights, taking pointers from Democrats is a no-no. Just go away. It’s not going to happen. Dean thinks she’s poking the bear here, now saying that Trump is unhinged and questioning his mental health. Um, I guess you slept through this disaster called the Biden presidency, where Joe was legitimately cooked for four years, battled cancer we didn’t know about, and lied incessantly about his mental fitness. 

So, kick rocks with this trash, Dean.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
