Vote to Reopen the Government and End the Schumer Shutdown Fails

Matt Vespa | October 03, 2025 3:15 PM
Anyone who thought this shutdown was going to end today was taking hits of Hunter Biden’s crack pipe. There was no way both sides were agreeing to reopen the government, especially since Democrats remain intransigent on their demands to hold the country hostage for $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and funding for National Public Radio. It’s a backdoor attempt to undo core portions of the Big, Beautiful Bill. It’s not going to happen, and kudos to the Senate GOP for holding the line.

Friday’s vote fell six short of the 60-vote threshold for the House bill, with Sens. Angus King (I-ME), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), and John Fetterman (D-PA) voting with Republicans. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) voted against it. Meanwhile, the Democrats’ bill failed 52-46. It stays closed, as no votes are planned for the weekend (via Politico): 

The government shutdown will go into a second week. 

Senators rejected another opportunity Friday to reopen agencies and are now out of session until Monday, when leadership is expected to force a fifth vote on a House-passed proposal to fund the government through Nov. 21. 

[…] 

So far, however, congressional leaders and the White House are locked in a cold war, with no sign that, left to their own devices, they would be able to find a way to reopen the government anytime soon. 

OMB Director Russell Vought is already taking a hatchet to government spending in the meantime. It also means we have a few more days of elite sombrero memes, which have driven Democrats insane.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
