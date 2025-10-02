We Are Winning Even If It Does Not Always Seem That Way
Tipsheet

Wait, Hakeem Jeffries Closed His Office During the Schumer Shutdown?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 02, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Democrats will not reopen the government until rural healthcare funds are gutted, National Public Radio is subsidized again, and illegal aliens can get their health care benefits. For now, that is their war cry, and another sign that this party loves taking hits of Hunter Biden’s crack pipe. None of that is worth fighting for—it’s laughably unpopular.

We’re going to shut down the government so we can hear miserable white progressives whine about Trump hats—that’s not the makings for a successful messaging strategy, especially when Democrats’ approvals are worse than Trump’s or the GOP. No one wanted the government shut down, and they don't want more spending. In one swoop, Democrats did just that, holding up the works for $1.5 trillion to give to people who shouldn’t be here.

Washington Reporter's own Matthew Foldi roamed Capitol Hill yesterday and wondered where the hell was Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the target of the Trump White House’s mariachi and sombrero video posts, trolling which has driven the New York liberal and his party insane. He wasn’t around. Temu Obama was AWOL. You’d think that the top Democrat in the House would show up for work. Jeffries' personal office was closed. Speaker Johnson’s personal and leadership offices were open:

As the government shutdown started, Jeffries and his fellow House Democrats kicked off a 24 hour livestream that, at times, had fewer viewers than there are members of his caucus. 

Republicans, in contrast with the Democrats’ top leader, showed up to work on time — despite the shutdown. Several told the Reporter that they were irate at Jeffries’s hypocrisy. 

One Republican staffer who showed up to work on time during the first day of the Schumer Shutdown remarked to the Reporter that “if you shut the government down, maybe at least show up to work on time the next day.” 

Another Hill veteran added that “I see he doesn’t read the Washington Post either,” adding that “at least he recycles it.” 

Democrats don’t work, but they were on CNN a lot, a third-rate network that’s not going to save them, nor move the needle in the messaging war. 

Shutting down the government for illegal alien health care—this party has lost it.

 

