Wait, Hakeem Jeffries Closed His Office During the Schumer Shutdown?

Democrats will not reopen the government until rural healthcare funds are gutted, National Public Radio is subsidized again, and illegal aliens can get their health care benefits. For now, that is their war cry, and another sign that this party loves taking hits of Hunter Biden’s crack pipe. None of that is worth fighting for—it’s laughably unpopular.

We’re going to shut down the government so we can hear miserable white progressives whine about Trump hats—that’s not the makings for a successful messaging strategy, especially when Democrats’ approvals are worse than Trump’s or the GOP. No one wanted the government shut down, and they don't want more spending. In one swoop, Democrats did just that, holding up the works for $1.5 trillion to give to people who shouldn’t be here.

🚨 LMAO! President Trump just TRIGGERED Hakeem Jeffries again



Hakeem: "Bigotry will get you nowhere!"



Trump mariachi band breaks out, and Hakeem has a mustache and sombrero again 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/22eUOiWdcP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 1, 2025

Washington Reporter's own Matthew Foldi roamed Capitol Hill yesterday and wondered where the hell was Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the target of the Trump White House’s mariachi and sombrero video posts, trolling which has driven the New York liberal and his party insane. He wasn’t around. Temu Obama was AWOL. You’d think that the top Democrat in the House would show up for work. Jeffries' personal office was closed. Speaker Johnson’s personal and leadership offices were open:

NEW @DC_Reporter:



Both @SpeakerJohnson's personal office and leadership offices were open this morning no later than 9am — while @RepJeffries had his personal office closed



cc @elwasson! https://t.co/7kJgBaMhI5 https://t.co/bpYwdmnMnN pic.twitter.com/Z4M3cK0Xzj — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 1, 2025

Bloomberg reports that @RepJeffries’ personal staff are not essential https://t.co/oh0bQDNLsH — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 1, 2025

Weird that Bloomberg doesn’t think that @RepJeffries’ constituents need to access their government during a government shutdown https://t.co/XNpSjASAY0 pic.twitter.com/HVWt3LdAgE — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 1, 2025

Hi! Not new — I’m just the only reporter who cares that your colleagues don’t work



Next time your boss shows up in public, I’m happy to take her back to her office when she gets lost again https://t.co/zP4ndRoKIr pic.twitter.com/y1nAq9DOBN — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 1, 2025

As the government shutdown started, Jeffries and his fellow House Democrats kicked off a 24 hour livestream that, at times, had fewer viewers than there are members of his caucus. Republicans, in contrast with the Democrats’ top leader, showed up to work on time — despite the shutdown. Several told the Reporter that they were irate at Jeffries’s hypocrisy. One Republican staffer who showed up to work on time during the first day of the Schumer Shutdown remarked to the Reporter that “if you shut the government down, maybe at least show up to work on time the next day.” Another Hill veteran added that “I see he doesn’t read the Washington Post either,” adding that “at least he recycles it.” Democrats don’t work, but they were on CNN a lot, a third-rate network that’s not going to save them, nor move the needle in the messaging war.

Shutting down the government for illegal alien health care—this party has lost it.