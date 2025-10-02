Libs Are Attacking a Former Politico Reporter Over Her Tweets About the Schumer Shutdown

For all the authoritarian lectures the Left likes to dole out in the Trump era, they sure love to trip over their own tongues in that exercise. I’ve never seen so much pseudointellectual garbage hurled at those who support President Trump, vis-à-vis being accomplices in dictatorship when their side uses Gestapo tactics to keep those in line. Those who stray are persona non grata. No discussion, just ugly insults. Take Rachael Bade, formerly of Politico, who stated a fact about the Schumer shutdown: it’s one that the Democrats own. She tweeted this, which led to vitriol and other nonsense, like how she’s some covert Republican operative.

I did say that she used to work for Politico, right? An outlet that's a 'a known hub of conservative journalism,' said by no one.

Thing is, DEMOCRATS shut the government down. Not Republicans.



Small technicality, I know.



(Facts are funny things!) https://t.co/2JSbHUDBIo — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) October 1, 2025

The moment a journalist strays for even one second from parroting the Democrat line, Democrat apparatchiks pounce—branding them a GOP mouthpiece for daring to report the truth. https://t.co/B1dQHUgwKD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 1, 2025

SCHUMER SHUTDOWN IMPACTS:



1.3 million active-duty troops will work unpaid



Critical food assistance for low income women, infants, & children will lapse



Telehealth services for seniors will come stop



50,000 members of the USCG will work unpaid



13,000 air traffic controllers… pic.twitter.com/zrlBMu183M — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 1, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.