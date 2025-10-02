We Are Winning Even If It Does Not Always Seem That Way
Libs Are Attacking a Former Politico Reporter Over Her Tweets About the Schumer Shutdown

For all the authoritarian lectures the Left likes to dole out in the Trump era, they sure love to trip over their own tongues in that exercise. I’ve never seen so much pseudointellectual garbage hurled at those who support President Trump, vis-à-vis being accomplices in dictatorship when their side uses Gestapo tactics to keep those in line. Those who stray are persona non grata. No discussion, just ugly insults. Take Rachael Bade, formerly of Politico, who stated a fact about the Schumer shutdown: it’s one that the Democrats own. She tweeted this, which led to vitriol and other nonsense, like how she’s some covert Republican operative.

I did say that she used to work for Politico, right? An outlet that's a 'a known hub of conservative journalism,' said by no one.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
