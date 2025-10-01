Dems Are Still Seething Over Trump's Posts Mocking Them With Sombreros

Man, they are still on this—Democrats are melting down over President Donald Trump trolling them over the shutdown fight. It’s now the Schumer shutdown, as Democrats are the ones hell-bent on laying off their own people. It all started on Monday, when failed talks between congressional leadership and the White House led to the Trump social team posting a video with a sombrero photoshopped onto Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). It was hilarious.

And yesterday, the Democrats were still stewing over it. There’s only one appropriate response: cry more.

New — Just saw Dem Rep. Madeleine Dean confront Speaker Johnson off House floor over CR, health care, recessing chamber, Trump’s speech.



And on Trump’s AI video, Johnson says “it wasn't my style."



Dean: “Not your style? It's disgraceful. It's racist. You should call it out.” pic.twitter.com/Ykw8Mx2r6y — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 30, 2025

Chuck Schumer is STILL ranting about the meme video Trump posted:



"Sombreros! Fake music!"



They just can’t let it go. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/rdvvtR0dTH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 30, 2025

🚨NEW: Dem Rep Madeleine Dean *ABSOLUTELY SEETHES* over Speaker Mike Johnson not thinking Trump's post of Hakeem Jefferies in sombrero is "RACIST"🤣



"I said, 'Did you call it out!? You should call it out for the racist, bigoted thing that it was. And he questioned whether or not… pic.twitter.com/wy67gLCxwo — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 30, 2025

Rep. Teresa Fernandez melts down over a meme Trump posted: "HE PUT HIM IN A SOMBRERO!!" pic.twitter.com/bSD2MoUIDD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 30, 2025

Why are Democrats so adamant about wearing sombreros and giving illegals free healthcare??? https://t.co/g2xYRbTEj6 pic.twitter.com/nWgSGlz90j — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2025

Also, Speaker Johnson, don’t listen to Dean. You don’t need to denounce anything. She won’t help you. Let her whine with her miserable failure of a caucus. Just walk away and tell those losers to cope and seethe.

They’re throwing a fit over Trump’s trolling. He truly owns them: all day, every day.

UPDATE: Trump did it again!

