VIP
Don’t Argue With Leftist Idiots
Pollster Throws Cold Water on CNN Host's Polling Narrative About the Schumer Shutdown
Watch Chris Cuomo Wreck a Lib Podcaster Over His Remarks About Charlie Kirk
Josh Hawley Decimates Ex-Biden Aide Over Laughably Failed Public Safety Policies
Speaker Johnson Wasn't Going to Allow This CNN Host to Lie About the...
We Have Shut Down, Thanks to Chuck Schumer...and It's Off to a Rough...
Here's the Thread Obliterating Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have for the...
Some Lunatic Scaled the Treasury Building Fence Near the White House
Is It So Darn Hard to Do the Right Thing?
Soaring Electricity Costs Could Decide New Jersey Gubernatorial Race
Google Could Be a Game Changer on the Global Battle for Free Speech
Create a Federal Holiday in Charlie’s Honor
Yom Kippur and Tragedy
Restoring the Warrior Spirit: Why Hegseth, Wenger, and Smith Are Right
Tipsheet

Dems Are Still Seething Over Trump's Posts Mocking Them With Sombreros

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 01, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Man, they are still on this—Democrats are melting down over President Donald Trump trolling them over the shutdown fight. It’s now the Schumer shutdown, as Democrats are the ones hell-bent on laying off their own people. It all started on Monday, when failed talks between congressional leadership and the White House led to the Trump social team posting a video with a sombrero photoshopped onto Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). It was hilarious.

Advertisement

And yesterday, the Democrats were still stewing over it. There’s only one appropriate response: cry more. 

Recommended

Speaker Johnson Wasn't Going to Allow This CNN Host to Lie About the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Also, Speaker Johnson, don’t listen to Dean. You don’t need to denounce anything. She won’t help you. Let her whine with her miserable failure of a caucus. Just walk away and tell those losers to cope and seethe. 

They’re throwing a fit over Trump’s trolling. He truly owns them: all day, every day.

UPDATE: Trump did it again!

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Speaker Johnson Wasn't Going to Allow This CNN Host to Lie About the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
We Have Shut Down, Thanks to Chuck Schumer...and It's Off to a Rough Start Matt Vespa
Pollster Throws Cold Water on CNN Host's Polling Narrative About the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Josh Hawley Decimates Ex-Biden Aide Over Laughably Failed Public Safety Policies Matt Vespa
Watch Chris Cuomo Wreck a Lib Podcaster Over His Remarks About Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Here's the Thread Obliterating Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have for the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Speaker Johnson Wasn't Going to Allow This CNN Host to Lie About the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement