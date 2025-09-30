Here's the Video Mocking Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer That Triggered the Lib...
The New Republic Needs to Chill About Some Obscure GOP State Lawmaker Calling for Executions

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 30, 2025 6:30 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

OK, let’s get this out of the way: no one should be calling for people’s executions. That’s what the Left does, but you knew some Republican was going to do the same, and it happened to be in Arizona. Was it a national figure? No, but the liberal media is going back to their usual game whenever the narrative is squarely against them: dig up obscure GOP state legislators’ crazy remarks and try to nationalize them. It’s not the same, kids. And without fail, The New Republic broke the glass on this one, as more liberals have gone insane, assassinating Charlie Kirk and attacking an ICE detention facility in Dallas, Texas (via New Republic): 

An Arizona state legislator called for the execution of Democratic U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal for her statements advocating for peaceful protest, which were clipped out of context. 

Republican state Representative John Gillette wrote of Jayapal on Wednesday: “Until people like this, that advocate for the overthrow of the American government are tried convicted and hanged … it will continue.” (“It” seemingly referring to political violence.) 

Gillette’s threat came in response to an X account with the name “Patriot Oasis,” which shared a video notably cut to mischaracterize Jayapal’s statements in a March Zoom session, during which the congresswoman spoke about organizing peaceful protests against the MAGA agenda. 

Oh, cut the crap. National Democrats have engaged in a sustained campaign of calling us fascists, Hitler, and threats to democracy for years. Kamala Harris said you must fight fire with fire over the weekend. Some random state lawmakers aren’t the same as the former VP, and virtually every major Democrat on the Hill is spewing hate and processing us through some ‘otherness’ protocol to make it legitimate to kill us. Last, the Left has attacked us. They’re shooting at us—we’re not.  

They really dug into China to find a state GOP representative and claim that this is a two-sided issue. It's not. It never will be: liberals are five times more likely to endorse or support acts of political violence. 

