Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in the Schumer Shutdown

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) think they have the Republicans beat. They think they can hurt Trump. You can’t know when your approval ratings are worse than Trump's and the GOP's. You can’t when you have no charismatic leaders. You can’t tell when your agenda action items aren’t popular. Shutting down the government over illegal alien health care is a loser. And Republicans shouldn’t be afraid of the polling. To start, no one cares—the only people directly impacted are government workers. Mark Mitchell had a lengthy thread about shutdowns and polling impacts—Republicans should hold the line at all costs:

Advertisement

"But America will blame Republicans for the shutdown!"



Well, it is true that 50% blame Republicans in Congress and Trump COMBINED, only 38% blame Democrats...



Or you could frame it this way:

Only 21% will blame Trump. 67% blame CONGRESS. — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) September 30, 2025

Last week, majorities of all political affiliations thought it is likely we're getting a shutdown this time.



That's pretty important context, you know, that people don't think it's possible a deal will happen. — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) September 30, 2025

After the largest shutdown in American history was over, 79% said it had no impact, or only a minor impact, on their personal lives. — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) September 30, 2025

A year after the 2013 shutdown, only 35% of DEMOCRATS said the shutdown was as bad as predicted. — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) September 30, 2025

The LONGEST SHUTDOWN IN HISTORY - which voters said by 15 points they blamed mostly on Trump - barely moved his approval numbers. — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) September 30, 2025

A year after the 2013 shutdown, only 26% of voters said the impact was as bad as predicted. — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) September 30, 2025

Yes, a majority of voters will blame Trump or the Republicans combined for the shutdown...



But that's because they want the government shutdown as a hammer to stop insane spending.



So anyone talking about blame is mis-framing the situation for you. — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) September 30, 2025

Just wait until Republicans make Dems go on record voting over and over again to keep the government closed while troops aren't getting paid.



Check the polling again then. Bet it tells a different story. https://t.co/Lgtwn8ToaN — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) September 29, 2025

Trump is a wildcard: he’s reportedly opening the door to doing a deal with Democrats on health care to avert a shutdown. Who knows what he’ll do, but everyone in the White House should be advising him to give the Democrats nothing. The Schumer shutdown is predicated on illegal alien health care, repealing the rural healthcare fund, and refunding National Public Radio. That’s the crux of this fake crisis. The rural healthcare fund was running low, which Democrats got huffy about, then Republicans allocated funds for it, and now liberals want it defunded.

These aren’t serious people. Please don’t treat them as such. Schumer and Jeffries aren’t charismatic, and, like last time, they lack a messaging strategy that will work. Last government funding showdown, House and Senate Democrats weren’t on the same page. Now, they are, or so it seems, but it’s still a plan hashed out from people whose parents took too much Tylenol.

Who's ready to watch the Democrats get owned again?

Democrat Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey says Americans won't care about using taxpayer-funded Medicare for illegal aliens or for transgender surgeries: “They’re not gonna care about all that stuff..." pic.twitter.com/W6Ob0lnqVW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2025

Advertisement

🚨🚨 America is HOURS AWAY from a Democrat-created government shutdown. 🚨🚨



Democrats are choosing to oppose the nonpartisan bill to fund the government because they want to jam through a $1.5 trillion spending increase to pay for their radical wish list. pic.twitter.com/Q3Sx6HydNn — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) September 30, 2025

Welcome to the Schumer Shutdown. pic.twitter.com/uMNyU0dCVD — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 30, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!