Tipsheet

Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in the Schumer Shutdown

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 30, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) think they have the Republicans beat. They think they can hurt Trump. You can’t know when your approval ratings are worse than Trump's and the GOP's. You can’t when you have no charismatic leaders. You can’t tell when your agenda action items aren’t popular. Shutting down the government over illegal alien health care is a loser. And Republicans shouldn’t be afraid of the polling. To start, no one cares—the only people directly impacted are government workers. Mark Mitchell had a lengthy thread about shutdowns and polling impacts—Republicans should hold the line at all costs:

Trump is a wildcard: he’s reportedly opening the door to doing a deal with Democrats on health care to avert a shutdown. Who knows what he’ll do, but everyone in the White House should be advising him to give the Democrats nothing. The Schumer shutdown is predicated on illegal alien health care, repealing the rural healthcare fund, and refunding National Public Radio. That’s the crux of this fake crisis. The rural healthcare fund was running low, which Democrats got huffy about, then Republicans allocated funds for it, and now liberals want it defunded. 

These aren’t serious people. Please don’t treat them as such. Schumer and Jeffries aren’t charismatic, and, like last time, they lack a messaging strategy that will work. Last government funding showdown, House and Senate Democrats weren’t on the same page. Now, they are, or so it seems, but it’s still a plan hashed out from people whose parents took too much Tylenol. 

Who's ready to watch the Democrats get owned again?

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HAKEEM JEFFRIES HEALTHCARE

