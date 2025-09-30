Here's the Video Mocking Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer That Triggered the Lib...
A Former Trump Confidant Just Admitted What We All Knew About James Comey
The New Republic Needs to Chill About Some Obscure GOP State Lawmaker Calling...
VIP
Bradley Whitford's Rant About Jimmy Kimmel Was Peak Insanity
VIP
No, Dems, *We* Don't Need to Tone Things Down
Israel Agrees to Trump's Plan to End Gaza War, But You Can Guess...
Fox News Host Shot Down This Lib Talking Point About the Michigan Shooting...
Democrats Are Always Guilty of What They Accuse Us of Doing, Always
VIP
Rep. Lateefah Simon Reminds Us Democrats Don’t Want a Colorblind America
Bibi Tells the Truth (Again)
Ten Years Burning Down the Road
Trump Reveals Purpose of Mass Gathering of U.S. Generals in Virginia
High Power Bills Prove Trump Right on Energy Policy
Trump and FDR Are Right: Federal Union Bosses Cause Massive Problems
Tipsheet

NYT: Charlie Kirk's Activism Is Spreading to Older Audiences

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 30, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

To the clowns on the Left who think that Charlie Kirk will be forgotten in five years, you’re about to get wrecked. First, most predictions by liberals are trash. They thought Trump couldn’t win again: he steamrolled back into the White House. These people are unhinged, unserious, and unrelatable. Mute their whining, because it’s just incoherent garbage anyway. Kirk was assassinated while answering questions on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem. Since then, the outpouring of prayers and calls to action has caught the attention of one unlikely demographic—older Americans. 

Advertisement

Turning Point USA was founded as a student activist organization. Since Mr. Kirk’s murder, Boomer conservatives want to get involved. It wasn’t just young conservatives who were affected by the death of the TPUSA founder. Some are wondering if they could start chapters of their own (via NYT): 

In death, however, Mr. Kirk is reaching new generations. 

Sonya Buckhannon, 52, a sales rep who lives on a barrier island off Charleston, S.C., sent a message to Turning Point USA days after Mr. Kirk’s death asking how she could get involved with the group’s work, possibly by starting a chapter for parents and grandparents in her area. 

“With his death, people are recognizing they weren’t the only ones who felt that way,” she said. “There are lots of people in my generation who are here to be advocates for him.” 

Across the country this week, parents and grandparents said that watching young people’s intense grief over Mr. Kirk’s public assassination has prompted older conservatives like themselves to look seriously at his work for the first time. 

A memorial service for Mr. Kirk will be held on Sunday morning at an N.F.L. stadium in Glendale, Ariz., a gathering expected to attract a wide range of Mr. Kirk’s devotees, young and old. 

Pastors said the assassination of someone many saw as not just a political voice but a spiritual leader seemed to draw people of all ages to church this week. 

[…] 

Turning Point USA has received more than 54,000 inquiries from people wanting to start new campus chapters, a spokesman said earlier this week. 

Some of that interest appears to be coming from people well beyond the traditional campus demographics. On Facebook, posts about Mr. Kirk have attracted comments from people saying they want to start chapters for parents, grandparents, Gen X and other groups outside Mr. Kirk’s core audience. 

“Charlie Kirk was not for olds like me,” the conservative American writer Rod Dreher, 58, said in an email. But conversations in Hungary, where Mr. Dreher lives, revealed Mr. Kirk to be a significant influence on young conservatives there. And one of his daughters attended a prayer service for Mr. Kirk on her college campus in Louisiana. 

Recommended

Fox News Host Shot Down This Lib Talking Point About the Michigan Shooting With a Simple Line Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Some were saying that a million Charlie Kirks were created when he was killed answering questions. They were right.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fox News Host Shot Down This Lib Talking Point About the Michigan Shooting With a Simple Line Matt Vespa
Here's the Video Mocking Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer That Triggered the Lib Media Matt Vespa
A Former Trump Confidant Just Admitted What We All Knew About James Comey Matt Vespa
Israel Agrees to Trump's Plan to End Gaza War, But You Can Guess Who's Going to Torpedo It Matt Vespa
Trump Reveals Purpose of Mass Gathering of U.S. Generals in Virginia Dmitri Bolt
JK Rowling Gets Brutally Honest About Emma Watson Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Fox News Host Shot Down This Lib Talking Point About the Michigan Shooting With a Simple Line Matt Vespa
Advertisement