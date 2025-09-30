A Former Trump Confidant Just Admitted What We All Knew About James Comey

First, let’s preface that Michael Cohen isn’t the most reliable source here. Still, it is funny that MSNBC trotted him onto the set, thought he would bash President Trump due to their public falling out, and defend James Comey and get on their side of the tracks regarding the supposed weaponization of the Justice Department. We’re not going to get into that. You all know that’s bull—and the Biden and Obama Justice Departments were weaponized to go after Trump the moment he won the presidency. Cohen dropped an H-bomb when he said that Comey is likely going to be found guilty. He also thinks the former FBI chief weaponized the DOJ against his former boss, and the government has every single communication he ever sent in that position.

He added that everything regarding Comey’s actions during Russiagate was very negative, and we shouldn’t be shocked if he’s found guilty. Talk about sending staffers of that network into a tailspin (via RealClearPolitics):

🚨NEW: Michael Cohen tells MSNBC he believes James Comey weaponized gov't against TRUMP — and evidence in court will show it, proving president right🚨 @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/FDdH92eMIm

🚨NEW: Michael Cohen predicts James Comey "WILL BE FOUND GUILTY" — leaving MSNBC hosts *SAD*🙁 "Comey was actually very much involved in the Russia investigation in a very negative way. And chances are this DOJ has every single email, every text message, every communication."… pic.twitter.com/xh4oa5rzxc

MICHAEL COHEN: Is it about the rule of law? Do any of us actually really know whether Comey is or is not guilty of the charges?

I know that they parade out all of these pundits. They have the great titles in the chyron — “former prosecutor,” yada yada, “former FBI.” Who’s seen a single document that’s in the possession right now of the DOJ? The answer is nobody. Who has the crystal ball? Still nobody.

I will tell you from my investigation — which I used Brian Karem, who’s a 30-year White House correspondent, to speak to people inside government because they wouldn’t talk to me — I've learned that Comey was actually very much involved in the Russia investigation in a very negative way. And chances are this DOJ has every single email, every text message, every communication.

I believe, likely, he will be found guilty.

MSNBC HOST: Oh, well, that’s interesting because I think on the right.

MICHAEL COHEN: I don't know what that crime is. I believe, likely, he committed a crime. I don’t know what that crime is. But there are hundreds of thousands of documents, and the government has each and every one of them. All they need to find is that one.

And remember, James Comey, when he was the head of the FBI, he was so used to punching down. Well, now you have the FBI that’s going to be punching up.

I’ve been through this system. I know better than anybody what a weaponized DOJ looks like and feels like. It is insurmountable.

MSNBC HOST: Didn’t you actually break the law, though? With Stormy Daniels and the payment?

MICHAEL COHEN: Well, it was a campaign finance violation. Is it any different than, for example, John Edwards?

MSNBC HOST: Isn’t that what the law is supposed to do?

MICHAEL COHEN: I pled. Let me say I did. I pled. I pled, also under some very extreme circumstances. My entire case didn’t last like everyone else’s. It was 48 hours — either from a Friday to a Monday — either I plead guilty or the Southern District of New York was filing an 80-page indictment that included my wife.

So before we get into — yeah, we could relitigate the whole thing. But I believe that Comey likely will be found guilty.