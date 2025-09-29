The Left’s Lies Have Consequences—and They’re Written in Blood
The Libs Melted Down Over James Comey's Indictment

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 29, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

You’d think James Comey’s indictment was the start of the gulags here. It’s not. It’s the liberal media getting huffy because their partners in crime in the Russiagate fiasco are getting held accountable. Democrats are mad because Trump is still president—no shock there—and liberal America writ large is just insane. These people are domestic terrorists in waiting. It’s a fact, and this whine fest about Comey’s charges, which include obstructing a congressional proceeding and providing false testimony, is likely giving another bum a reason to commit an act of political violence. 

It's different because they did it. When we do it, it’s unprecedented, authoritarian, and against the norms. When Democrats go after their enemies, it’s out of duty or something. Whatever. We’re done here. No one cares; more should be charged and thrown into prison.

Go pound sand. We won; you lost—end of story. And James, get wrecked, pal.

