The Libs Melted Down Over James Comey's Indictment

You’d think James Comey’s indictment was the start of the gulags here. It’s not. It’s the liberal media getting huffy because their partners in crime in the Russiagate fiasco are getting held accountable. Democrats are mad because Trump is still president—no shock there—and liberal America writ large is just insane. These people are domestic terrorists in waiting. It’s a fact, and this whine fest about Comey’s charges, which include obstructing a congressional proceeding and providing false testimony, is likely giving another bum a reason to commit an act of political violence.

It's different because they did it. When we do it, it’s unprecedented, authoritarian, and against the norms. When Democrats go after their enemies, it’s out of duty or something. Whatever. We’re done here. No one cares; more should be charged and thrown into prison.

For almost 10 years it was "Get Trump!"



Now their hearts break over the "weaponization" of the DOJ. It's actually funny. pic.twitter.com/u1LBob270X — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 26, 2025

2024. James Comey on the logistics of sending Trump to jail:



"Put him in a double-wide, somewhere out near the fence." pic.twitter.com/I5F9qosGYd — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 25, 2025

Flashback to when James Comey publicly bragged about using the FBI to entrap Michael Flynn into making false statements, leading to years of legal torture.



Comey has now been indicted for making false statements.

pic.twitter.com/5rgcftH9Hz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 25, 2025

Fusion Ken Dilanian insists there’s no comparing what the Biden DOJ did to Trump with what’s happening to Comey:



“That was completely different." pic.twitter.com/7BgC47XfEN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 26, 2025

Joe Biden literally said Trump should be "locked up" before the election, Ken.



Not that it matters. Did Comey lie or not? That's what matters, and I notice you continue to not want to discuss that part of this. https://t.co/U5wtaHNCrR — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 26, 2025

🚨 UPDATE: MSNBC is now gravely warning that the indictment of James Comey "may ruin his life for a time."



"James Comey has to have expensive lawyers now, and it will take a lot of his time and emotional investment."



Does anyone care?pic.twitter.com/8pLtEEYq8p — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 28, 2025

Brennan: Trump Is Acting Like A Despot And Cabinet Needs To Step Up, "I'm Old Enough To Remember Watergate"



"How can the Attorney General actually follow through with some of these directions from Donald Trump?" pic.twitter.com/ijggASxRHk — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) September 28, 2025

🚨NEW: CNN Panel *LOSES IT* when @ScottJenningsKY points out Biden reportedly RAGED about Merrick Garland not prosecuting Trump quickly enough🚨



"He publicly, in a Politico story, was reported to have been fuming to anyone who would listen that Merrick Garland was not moving… pic.twitter.com/v4L8dSoUvi — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 27, 2025

Go pound sand. We won; you lost—end of story. And James, get wrecked, pal.

