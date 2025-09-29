I Guess Kamala Harris Didn't Know About Charlie Kirk's Assassination With These Remarks

Kamala, it’s time to go away, honey. It’s what you do after you get whipped in an election, and no one wants you to run for office anymore. The former vice president, who failed in her bid for the presidency, is embarking on a media tour for her new book, "107 Days," a detailed account of one of the greatest defeats in American political history. I don’t know why you’d want to flesh out why voters thought you suck, but here we are. Kamala is also torching everyone she can think of, too, in this book.

Advertisement

Regardless, she’s trying to gaslight us about the 2024 election, but even worse, she seems not to get that her side has a political violence problem. Liberals are five times more likely to endorse or support political violence, so when you say fight fire with fire, as you did during a dinner event for the Congressional Black Caucus, maybe you should tone it down.

Kamala last night: “We must fight fire with FIRE!”



This morning in Michigan, a terrorist opened fire in a church and set it on fire. pic.twitter.com/8L92NxGVOb — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 28, 2025

Also, I don’t know what that means since Democratic talking points and legislative action items are trash. Men cannot be women, looting is cool, homelessness isn’t a lifestyle, and pushing kids to go trans isn’t popular. All the issues Democrats lead, albeit within single digits, among voters, aren’t what’s going to decide elections. And not for nothing, but for a woman who lost the Electoral College, the popular vote, every swing state, and had 89 percent of American counties swing to the GOP in the last election, your political advice is simply invalid.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10 by Tyler Robinson. Joshua Jahn attacked an ICE detention facility in Dallas, Texas, two weeks later. Both were committed leftists. Kamala, your words are being taken as marching orders to kill by some, but we know that might take some time for your brain to digest.

