Tipsheet

Bill Maher Highlights the a Real Genocide That No One Is Talking About

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 27, 2025 6:55 AM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

The Hollywood Left is all about the fake Gaza genocide. Greta Thunberg has a pro-Hams flotilla sailing to the region right now. Every far-left clown is having a field day, spewing antisemitism, assaulting Jews in public, and seething about Israel’s righteous war against Hamas. There is no genocide happening in Gaza. The United Nations, soaked with anti-Israel acolytes, cannot be trusted either. It’s the same old story with the usual folks, but last night, HBO host Bill Maher highlighted a real genocide that no one is talking about. It’s due to a collection of reasons, notably media bubbles and political bias. The victims are Christian, and they’re from Nigeria.  

Maher is an avowed atheist who has mocked and criticized heavily organized religion. But he was incensed that this has received so little attention in the media. Since 2009, over 100,000 Christians have been murdered by Boko Haram, along with 18,000 churches. Here we have a case where the Muslims are systematically trying to wipe out the Christian population—that’s what international law calls a genocide.

The comedian added If you don’t see this, you live in a bubble and your media sources suck. Yet, because it's not Israel, the victims being Christian, and this conflict not fitting into the 'colonizer' narrative, it's ignored by the genocide crazies who probably don't even know what the definition of that word is. 

