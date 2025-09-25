Scott Bessent Proves He's an Utter Savage...and His Target This Time Was Kamala Harris

If President Trump isn’t around to slam Democrats, he has his top officials do it. It seems like a prerequisite to being one of the faces of the Trump administration is the ability to slap down and embarrass the fake news press. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has that quality. It’s pretty elite—it may not be as ‘in your face’ as Trump’s but it’s lethal, nonetheless. In short, Bessent will gut you like a fish right to your face, and you wouldn’t even know it.

During an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, Mr. Bessent decided to obliterate Kamala Harris, whose new book details how Pete Buttigieg wasn’t considered to be running mate material because he was too gay. Bessent ended Kamala with three blows.

Scott Bessent just ENDED both Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg’s careers in one fell swoop.



Bessent, who is gay, was asked to respond to Kamala’s recent claim that she didn’t choose Buttigieg as a running mate because he was gay.



He laid out three reasons why that excuse is… pic.twitter.com/HnaxkS5L1e — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 24, 2025

First, she focused on the identity politics that voters don’t care about. Second, this decision only showed how low she thinks of the American people. Third, the real reason not to pick Pete wasn’t due to his sexual preferences, but because he was the worst transportation secretary in American history.

“She judges him [Buttigieg ] on his identity, his sexuality,” said Bessent. “Let’s look and see whether he did a good job. Let’s look on merit, and I can tell you, on merit, he’s a failure, and on merit, she’s a failure,” he added.

Damn.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow pressed her on this, though the failed vice president added that she said no such thing, only that she was at the top of the 2024 Democratic ticket as a black woman and picking a gay guy was too great a risk. We know she’s not good at this.

