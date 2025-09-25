We Totally Voted for Trump to Tick Off Tiresome Foreigners
Why JD Vance Went Scorched Earth on the Fake News Press Yesterday
Did Hillary Have Another Deplorables Moment...While Trying to Say We Shouldn't Have Those...
Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Torches Co-Host Jessica Tarlov Again
Trump Saw the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon on the South Lawn. Here's...
Anti-ICE Shooter in Texas Came From a Left-Wing Family
Forgiveness or Revenge?
Trump Demands Investigation Into 'Triple Sabotage' at the UN
VIP
If You Listen to This Singer, You May Want to See What She...
The Time Has Come For the Trump Organization To Turn the United Nations...
Brace Yourselves
Stochastic Terrorism, Hate Speech and the First Amendment
Violence Should Be the Line in the Sand
Taxing Patents Will Put a Dangerous Chokehold on US Innovation
Tipsheet

Scott Bessent Proves He's an Utter Savage...and His Target This Time Was Kamala Harris

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 25, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

If President Trump isn’t around to slam Democrats, he has his top officials do it. It seems like a prerequisite to being one of the faces of the Trump administration is the ability to slap down and embarrass the fake news press. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has that quality. It’s pretty elite—it may not be as ‘in your face’ as Trump’s but it’s lethal, nonetheless. In short, Bessent will gut you like a fish right to your face, and you wouldn’t even know it.

Advertisement

During an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, Mr. Bessent decided to obliterate Kamala Harris, whose new book details how Pete Buttigieg wasn’t considered to be running mate material because he was too gay. Bessent ended Kamala with three blows. 

First, she focused on the identity politics that voters don’t care about. Second, this decision only showed how low she thinks of the American people. Third, the real reason not to pick Pete wasn’t due to his sexual preferences, but because he was the worst transportation secretary in American history. 

“She judges him [Buttigieg ] on his identity, his sexuality,” said Bessent. “Let’s look and see whether he did a good job. Let’s look on merit, and I can tell you, on merit, he’s a failure, and on merit, she’s a failure,” he added. 

Recommended

We Totally Voted for Trump to Tick Off Tiresome Foreigners Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Damn. 

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow pressed her on this, though the failed vice president added that she said no such thing, only that she was at the top of the 2024 Democratic ticket as a black woman and picking a gay guy was too great a risk. We know she’s not good at this.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA BIAS PETE BUTTIGIEG SCOTT BESSENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Totally Voted for Trump to Tick Off Tiresome Foreigners Kurt Schlichter
Trump Saw the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon on the South Lawn. Here's What Happened Next. Matt Vespa
Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Torches Co-Host Jessica Tarlov Again Matt Vespa
Anti-ICE Shooter in Texas Came From a Left-Wing Family Matt Vespa
What If RFK Wasn’t the Guy All Along? Derek Hunter
Did Hillary Have Another Deplorables Moment...While Trying to Say We Shouldn't Have Those Anymore? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Totally Voted for Trump to Tick Off Tiresome Foreigners Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement