Anti-ICE Shooter in Texas Came From a Left-Wing Family

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 25, 2025 12:05 AM
This will be another test to determine whether the legacy media’s power is truly waning. I think it is—they can no longer control narratives. The ones they trot out to distract us are easily dismissed as bunk. Still, we had another politically motivated attack in Texas yesterday, where Joshua Jahn, 29, opened fire on an ICE facility in Dallas, killing two detainees and injuring another before he committed suicide. No, he was not a right-winger. He was targeting federal vehicles. Jahn also had anti-ICE messaging on the ammunition. 

Now, his family roots have been revealed, and they’re what you’d expect. He’s from a super liberal family, where his sister is a woke Beto O’Rourke supporter, and his mom supports gun control. She might want to pick another issue to be passionate about:

The best is that Jahn’s brother tried to say that his anti-ICE sibling never had strong feelings about the federal law enforcement agency. Apparently, not, dude—he fired upon it yesterday (via NY Post): 

The anti-ICE gunman who opened fire on agents and migrants at a federal facility in Dallas Wednesday, killing one person and wounding two others, “didn’t have strong feelings” about ICE — and knew how to use a rifle, but wasn’t a very good shot, according to his brother. 

“I didn’t think he was politically interested,” Joshua Jahn’s brother Noah told NBC News. “He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew. 

“He didn’t have strong feelings about ICE as far as I knew.” 

And, of course, NBC News would trot that out.

