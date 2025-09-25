Anti-ICE Shooter in Texas Came From a Left-Wing Family

This will be another test to determine whether the legacy media’s power is truly waning. I think it is—they can no longer control narratives. The ones they trot out to distract us are easily dismissed as bunk. Still, we had another politically motivated attack in Texas yesterday, where Joshua Jahn, 29, opened fire on an ICE facility in Dallas, killing two detainees and injuring another before he committed suicide. No, he was not a right-winger. He was targeting federal vehicles. Jahn also had anti-ICE messaging on the ammunition.

🚨 BREAKING: Multiple people have been critically injured after a shooting early this morning at an @ICEgov facility in Dallas.



ICE confirmed the shooter is dead after a self-inflicted wound.| @foxandfriends @GriffJenkins pic.twitter.com/zHrnuIW4qI — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2025

This morning just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility, killing one, wounding several others, before taking his own life. FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities.



While the investigation is… pic.twitter.com/SMOyxiKLqA — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 24, 2025

🚨BREAKING NEWS: The FBI just confirmed that the shooter's rounds contained messages that are "anti-ICE in nature." pic.twitter.com/IDW579DNY9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2025

Now, his family roots have been revealed, and they’re what you’d expect. He’s from a super liberal family, where his sister is a woke Beto O’Rourke supporter, and his mom supports gun control. She might want to pick another issue to be passionate about:

Joshua Jahn, the man who carried out a deadly shooting on an ICE facility in Dallas, left behind a literal anti-ICE message on a rifle cartridge where he killed himself.



Jahn comes from a liberal bi-racial family in Fairview, Texas. His mother is critical of the gun laws in her… pic.twitter.com/vgLf18ox8u — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2025

Also, I have seen a Google profile that belonged to the Dallas anti-ICE gunman. It had communist symbols on the avatar.



Communists, along with Antifa, have been at the forefront with Democrats urging violent direct action against the U.S. government to curtail U.S. immigration… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2025

I have found a Steam profile that I believe belonged to Joshua Jahn, the man who killed one person and critically injured two while shooting up a Dallas ICE facility and an ICE vehicle. One of his prior display names was "#impeachment" during a time in 2019 when Democrats were… pic.twitter.com/t65hKWSzSR — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 25, 2025

The best is that Jahn’s brother tried to say that his anti-ICE sibling never had strong feelings about the federal law enforcement agency. Apparently, not, dude—he fired upon it yesterday (via NY Post):

The anti-ICE gunman who opened fire on agents and migrants at a federal facility in Dallas Wednesday, killing one person and wounding two others, “didn’t have strong feelings” about ICE — and knew how to use a rifle, but wasn’t a very good shot, according to his brother. “I didn’t think he was politically interested,” Joshua Jahn’s brother Noah told NBC News. “He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew. “He didn’t have strong feelings about ICE as far as I knew.”

And, of course, NBC News would trot that out.

