Tipsheet

Anti-Trump Pundit Whines About No One Defending Him When He Got Fired By MSNBC Over Charlie Kirk Remarks

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 23, 2025 6:50 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

We almost forgot this: Matthew Dowd, who MSNBC fired for his awful ‘he might have been asking for it’ remarks about the Charlie Kirk assassination, was a bit despondent that no one defended him when he was axed, when ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel over his monologue about the tragedy. Kimmel returns tonight, but Dowd was perplexed by how so many flocked to Kimmel’s defense, with the usual free speech talking points. Are you for real, sir? Dowd complained to Katie Couric about this last week (via Real Clear Politics): 

"For the last 24 hours, all the shows are talking about how this is awful for America, that Jimmy Kimmel was indefinitely suspended," Dowd said. "Not one person has said anything about me. Not one person on that network!  

"They’ve all gone out of their way to say isn’t it horrible what happened to Jimmy Kimmel? Even including Morning Joe and Mika, who went after me on the show, basically saying that they were glad I was terminated. And now today, they’re talking about how awful it is for our country that somebody like Jimmy Kimmel can’t say what he said, and he is indefinitely suspended—and not an iota about what their employer just did to another employee." 

"I have a kind of a smile on my face, actually. Because when you go through this initially... I was sitting at a Truth bar, sipping a drink by myself, obviously feeling alone. And then all of a sudden, in walks Jimmy Kimmel. And then in walks Karen, the woman from The Washington Post. And so now I have company," he said. "If I’m in the group of those folks, if I’m now in that group—glory be." 

Matthew ‘not one person has said anything about me’ Dowd—dude, please.

