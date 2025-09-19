Ex-CNN Host's Take on Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Will Likely Anger Libs

Yesterday was a nightmare, as hordes of liberals, academics, Democratic members of Congress, and other lunatics once again said that the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel marked the beginning of the end of free speech. It was the First Amendment under attack; the start of the fascism that was supposed to enslave us all by now, but hasn’t because only the stupid and the Trump deranged believe it. I needed an avalanche of Advil to get through Thursday. Ironically, a former CNN host, Chris Cuomo, likely had the most sensible take on this story, and it will probably trigger liberals, too.

To recap, Kimmel’s show is being yanked off the air indefinitely over a terrible monologue about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, was caught two days later, but Kimmel said that this suspected assassin was a MAGA supporter. He ran with a shoddy and now thoroughly debunked narrative peddled by the Left to deflect that their side is fraught with violent weirdos who endorse and encourage political violence against those with whom they disagree. Cuomo’s take was simple: Unless he sees direct evidence of government coercion, what ABC did with Jimmy Kimmel Live was a business decision.

🚨NEW: Chris Cuomo on Jimmy Kimmel getting yanked off air:



"You can like or not like Disney's decision on Kimmel — but until I see proof of actual government coercion of their decision, this is about Disney making a business decision."



"What we do know is that the outrage at… pic.twitter.com/8cFREJonKP — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 19, 2025

“It is not a First Amendment issue until you have proof of government intervention,” he said. He did say, however, that Trump’s remarks about broadcasting licenses being taken away were not helpful. Still, Cuomo noted there’s no evidence that this is genuinely a free speech attack, so quit it, MSNBC/CNN.

Confirmed: it was viewer disgust and an advertiser revolt that drove decision making, not Carr's comments. https://t.co/Mxk3qGxQxk — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) September 18, 2025

WSJ reports Jimmy Kimmel planned to address the controversy had he gone on air Wednesday night. But Kimmel planned to blame MAGA, and Disney execs feared he would just make things worse. https://t.co/bUCESoAFrB pic.twitter.com/YWBLNBXuz1 — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 19, 2025

