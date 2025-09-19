VIP
Ex-CNN Host's Take on Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Will Likely Anger Libs

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 19, 2025 6:05 AM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Yesterday was a nightmare, as hordes of liberals, academics, Democratic members of Congress, and other lunatics once again said that the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel marked the beginning of the end of free speech. It was the First Amendment under attack; the start of the fascism that was supposed to enslave us all by now, but hasn’t because only the stupid and the Trump deranged believe it. I needed an avalanche of Advil to get through Thursday. Ironically, a former CNN host, Chris Cuomo, likely had the most sensible take on this story, and it will probably trigger liberals, too.

To recap, Kimmel’s show is being yanked off the air indefinitely over a terrible monologue about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, was caught two days later, but Kimmel said that this suspected assassin was a MAGA supporter. He ran with a shoddy and now thoroughly debunked narrative peddled by the Left to deflect that their side is fraught with violent weirdos who endorse and encourage political violence against those with whom they disagree. Cuomo’s take was simple: Unless he sees direct evidence of government coercion, what ABC did with Jimmy Kimmel Live was a business decision.

“It is not a First Amendment issue until you have proof of government intervention,” he said. He did say, however, that Trump’s remarks about broadcasting licenses being taken away were not helpful. Still, Cuomo noted there’s no evidence that this is genuinely a free speech attack, so quit it, MSNBC/CNN.

