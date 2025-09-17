Biden's DOJ Launched a Witch Hunt Against Charlie Kirk and TPUSA
FBI Investigating 'Armed Queers SLC' for Potential Ties to Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin

Matt Vespa
September 17, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing radical leftist groups that could have ties to Tyler Robinson, the suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk. It’s not some random organization either. One of the groups, Armed Queers SLC, was involved in rallies with prominent Democrats, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). The leader of this group, Ermiya Fanaeian, an Iranian transgender, once said, “Sometimes, violence must happen” (via Washington Times):

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino on Monday said the agency is looking into whether a possible “extended network” had any role in “aiding and abetting” the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk last week at Utah Valley University. 

Mr. Bongino, the second-in-command at the FBI, said investigators are also attempting to determine if anyone outside of suspect Tyler Robinson, 22, had knowledge of the plot to kill the popular conservative activist during an outdoor event…on the Orem campus.

[…] 

“We’ll also be dropping a lot of paper, a lot of subpoenas out there to take a look to see if there was any extended network,” Mr. Bongino said. “We’re looking into everything, though. There’s not going to be a stone left unturned.” 

The agency is already investigating if some of the online communities potentially linked to Mr. Robinson had any indication the shooting was going to take place, according to the New York Post. 

That includes pro-trans groups such as Armed Queers SLC, or Salt Lake City, which took down its Instagram page after Mr. Kirk’s slaying. 

Some of the Armed Queers’ stated principles are the end of “capitalist exploitation” and the creation of socialist society; “trans liberation” from the gender binary; the abolition of prisons and police, and the “armed and militant protection of queer and trans communities, and all oppressed people.” 

Kirk was assassinated on September 10. Robinson was captured two days later. 

“Hey fascist, catch’ was engraved on the ammunition. His leftist leanings exposed, and he was shacked up with a transgender, Lance Twiggs. The text messages between him and Twiggs were read aloud by Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray when Robinson was formally charged with this crime.

This group is having an event in Salt Lake City later this month:

Polling has shown the Left is much more likely to endorse and support acts of political violence. 


 

