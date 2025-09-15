The Left's Narrative on Charlie Kirk Imploded Over the Weekend...and They're Crashing Out
Watch What Happened to This Texas Tech Student Who Was Caught Celebrating Charlie Kirks's Death

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 15, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Charlie Kirk is gone. A coward assassinated him on September 10. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, was apprehended last Friday. Kirk was one of the most influential activists in the country, whether you loved him or hated him. He was shot in the throat at Utah Valley University in Orem. The Left has been heinous with their reactions, many posting their celebratory feelings on social media, some of which have led to terminations or administrative leave. A Texas Tech student was caught being obnoxious at a campus memorial site. She was later arrested, with reports that she was expelled. We don’t know the latter, but the arrest was captured on video (via KLBK): 

Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded to the video on social media. In a response on X, Gov. Abbott said, “Definitely picked the wrong school to taunt the death of Charlie Kirk. Thanks Texas Tech.” In another X post with a clip of the incident, he said, “This is what happened to the person who was mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Texas Tech. [F*** Around, Find Out].” 

Gov. Abbott was not the only figure to speak on the incident, as Texas Tech Board of Regents President, Cody Campbell, issued a reply of his own. “We @TexasTech are proud of our values and are not afraid to stand up for them. Strive for Honor Evermore! Long Live the Matadors!!,” he wrote on X. 

Here Are the NFL Teams That Refused to Hold Moments of Silence for Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
It doesn’t take much to be normal and not a total tool bag. The Left knows nothing about this.

CHARLIE KIRK GREG ABBOTT GUN VIOLENCE TEXAS

